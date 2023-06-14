Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 6/14/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

TARSUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (TARS) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics. The Company's lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel investigational eye drop to treat blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites (Demodex blepharitis). The Company designs TP-03 to target and eradicate the root cause of Demodex blepharitis, Demodex mite infestation. The active pharmaceutical ingredient of TP-03, lotilaner, paralyzes and eradicates mites and other parasites through the inhibition of parasite-specific gamma-aminobutyric acid-gated chloride channels. It is also focused on investigating the development of product candidates to address targeted diseases with high unmet medical needs, which include TP-03 for the potential treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease (MGD), TP-04 for the potential treatment of rosacea, and TP-05 for potential Lyme disease prophylaxis and community malaria reduction.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

QUANTERIX CORP (QTRX) is a small-cap value stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Quanterix Corporation is a life sciences company. The Company is engaged in developing ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platforms that advance precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its platforms are based on its digital Simoa detection technology. Its Simoa bead-based and planar array platforms enable customers to detect protein biomarkers in low concentrations in blood, serum, and other fluids. Its Simoa technology is based on traditional enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) technology. Its products include HD-X, SR-X, SP-X, Simoa assays and other consumables, and NfL antibodies and NfL ELISA kits. It also offers contract research services for customers through its Accelerator Laboratory, which provides customers with access to Simoa technology and supports multiple projects and services, including sample testing, homebrew assay development and custom assay development. It has completed over 1,900 projects for 400 customers using its Simoa platforms.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS INC (ALLO) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The Company is focused on the development of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell product candidates for the treatment of cancer. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of multiple allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidates utilizing protein engineering, gene editing, gene insertion, and advanced T cell manufacturing technologies. Its advanced product candidates, ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A, are engineered allogeneic CAR T cell therapies that target CD19, a protein expressed on the cell surface of B cells and a validated target for B cell-driven hematological malignancies. It is also developing engineered allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for multiple myeloma, clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), and other blood cancers and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates include ALLO-501, ALLO-501A, ALLO-715, ALLO-605, ALLO-316, and ALLO-647.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

SI-BONE INC (SIBN) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SI-BONE, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy. The Company's products include a series of patented titanium implants and the instruments used to implant them. It offers iFuse, iFuse-3D, and iFuse-TORQ implant systems. iFuse is a machined triangular titanium implant that has a triangular cross-section that resists twisting or rotation of the implant. iFuse-3D implants are used for the fusion of the sacroiliac joint in conjunction with multi-level spinal fusion procedures to provide further stabilization and immobilization of the sacroiliac joint. iFuse-TORQ is a line of three-dimensional (3D)-printed threaded implants designed for use in pelvic trauma, as well as applications in sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration. The Company also holds patents for the method of placing the implant across the sacroiliac joint, as well as other parts of the spine and pelvis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS INC (PHAT) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company's pipeline product candidate, VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK and VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK. Its product candidate, VOQUEZNA, contains vonoprazan, an oral small molecule potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB). PCABs are a novel class of medicines that block acid secretion in the stomach. Vonoprazan has also demonstrated clinical benefits in the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease (erosive GERD), and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection. GERD and H. pylori infection are two of the most common acid-related GI diseases. GERD is a disease that develops when the reflux of acidic stomach contents causes troublesome symptoms and/or complications. H. pylori is a bacterial pathogen.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

