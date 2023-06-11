Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 6/11/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

AGILON HEALTH INC (AGL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: agilon health, inc. is a healthcare company. It enables primary care physicians (PCPs) to be agents in the communities they serve. It offers healthcare for seniors in communities throughout the United States. It has created an agilon Platform, which is a Total Care Model for community-based physicians. Its platform is delivered to its anchor physician groups through a long-term partnership model. Its model operates by primarily forming risk-bearing entities (RBEs) within local geographies, that enter into arrangements with payors providing for monthly payments to manage the total healthcare needs of its physician partners attributed to patients (global capitation arrangements). It focuses on community-based physician groups and its model is built around three elements, such as agilon's platform; agilon's long-term physician partnership approach, and agilon's network. The agilon's platform is a purpose-built platform comprised of an integrated set of capabilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

SEAGEN INC (SGEN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Seagen Inc. is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer. The Company is engaged in commercializing ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, for the treatment of certain CD30-expressing lymphomas; PADCEV, or enfortumab vedotin-ejfv, for the treatment of certain metastatic urothelial cancers; TUKYSA, or tucatinib, for the treatment of certain metastatic human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) -positive breast and colorectal cancers, and TIVDAK, or tisotumab vedotin-tftv, for the treatment of certain metastatic cervical cancers. It is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers designed to address unmet medical needs and improve treatment outcomes for patients. Its programs including ADCETRIS, PADCEV and TIVDAK, are based on the Company's antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology that utilizes the targeting ability of monoclonal antibodies to deliver cell-killing agents directly to cancer cells.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC (BTAI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The Company's commercial product, IGALMI (developed as BXCL501) is a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder in adults. BXCL501 is also being developed for the acute treatment of agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, and as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. The Company is also developing BXCL502 as a potential therapy for chronic agitation in dementia. Under its subsidiary, OnkosXcel Therapeutics, LLC, the Company is developing BXCL701, an investigational, oral innate immune activator that is being developed as a potential therapy for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other solid and liquid tumors.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AMRX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company specializes in developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing generic, injectables, biosimilars and branded specialty pharmaceutical products. Its segments include Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. Its Generics segment includes approximately 250 product families covering a range of dosage forms and delivery systems, including both immediate and extended-release oral solids, powders, liquids, sterile injectables, nasal sprays, inhalation and respiratory products, biosimilar products, ophthalmics, films, transdermal patches and topicals. Its Specialty segment is engaged in the development, promotion, sale and distribution of branded pharmaceutical products, with a focus on products addressing central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including Parkinson's disease, and endocrine disorders. Its AvKARE segment provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products, and services primarily to governmental agencies.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

REPLIMUNE GROUP INC (REPL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in the business of oncolytic immunotherapy to treat cancer patients. The Company is advancing a pipeline of tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapies derived from its RPx platform to fill unmet need across cancer types. The Company's lead product candidate, RP1, is a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R and human GM-CSF. RP1 is designed to treat more immune responsive tumor types. The Company's pipeline product candidates include RP2 and RP3. The encoded GALV-GP R protein enhances the tumor killing ability of the virus and increases immunogenic cell death. RP2 is an additionally encodes an anti-CTLA-4 antibody has designed to treat more immunologically silent tumors. RP3 expresses a pair of immune costimulatory pathways activating ligands, CD40L and 4-1BBL, to further increase the potency of the immune responses to treat immunologically cold tumors.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

