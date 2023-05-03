Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 5/3/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC (TBPH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of respiratory medicines. The Company develops transformational medicines to improve the lives of patients suffering from respiratory illnesses. The Company's research is engaged in the areas of inflammation and immunology. Its Nezulcitinib (TD-0903) product is a lung-selective pan Janus-associated kinase inhibitor designed for inhaled delivery, is under development for treatment of acute lung injury associated with coronavirus disease 2019. The Company is also developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including YUPELRI (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its revefenacin is a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA). Its programs also include Nezulcitinib, Ampreloxetine (TD-9855), Velusetrag (TD-5108), Selective 5-HT4 Agonist (TD-8954).

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC (CBAY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, seladelpar, is a potent and selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARd), a nuclear receptor that regulates genes directly or indirectly involved in the synthesis of bile acids/sterols, metabolism of lipids and glucose, inflammation, and fibrosis. It is focused on developing seladelpar for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), an autoimmune disease that causes progressive destruction of the bile ducts in the liver resulting in impaired bile flow (cholestasis) and inflammation. Its other product candidate, MBX-2982, targets G protein-coupled receptor 119 (GPR119), a receptor that interacts with bioactive lipids known to stimulate glucose-dependent insulin secretion.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC (ALDX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which is engaged in discovering therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. The Company's product candidates include reactive aldehyde species (RASP) modulators ADX-629, ADX-246, ADX-248, and chemically related molecules for the treatment of systemic and retinal immune-mediated diseases. Its pre-commercial product candidates are reproxalap, a RASP modulator for the potential treatment of dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis, and ADX-2191, a novel formulation of intravitreal methotrexate for the treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma, proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and other rare sight-threatening retinal diseases. Its ADX-629, is an orally administered RASP modulator in clinical development for atopic dermatitis, idiopathic nephrotic syndrome, moderate alcohol-associated hepatitis, chronic cough, and Sjogren-Larsson Syndrome. Its ADX-246 and ADX-248, for geographic atrophy and systemic inflammatory diseases.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC (RARE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The Company's therapies and clinical-stage pipeline consist of four product categories, such as biologics, small molecules, gene therapy, and nucleic acid product candidates. The Company's four approved product candidates include Crysvita (burosumab) is for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH), and tumor-induced osteomalacia (TIO); Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) is for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis VII (MPSVII) or Sly Syndrome; Dojolvi (triheptanoin) is for the treatment of long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders or LC-FAOD, and Evkeeza (evinacumab) is for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH). The Company's clinical product candidates include DTX401, DTX301, UX143, GTX-102, UX701 and UX053.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC (BLFS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BioLife Solutions, Inc. is a life sciences company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services which are designed to de-risk biologic manufacturing, storage, distribution, and transportation in the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry and broader biopharma markets. The Company's products are used in basic and applied research and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. The Company's proprietary bio preservation media products, HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor, which are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death. Its cryogenic freezers offer liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories. Its ThawSTAR line includes automated vial and cryo bag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biological material. It operates six storage facilities in the United States and one facility in the Netherlands.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

