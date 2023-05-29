Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 5/29/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

VAXCYTE INC (PCVX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vaxcyte Inc. is a clinical-stage vaccine company. The Company develops conjugate and protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its synthetic techniques include advanced chemistry and the XpressCF cell-free protein synthesis platform, licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc., or Sutro Biopharma. Its pipeline includes Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV), VAX-A1, VAX-PG and VAX-GI. Its lead vaccine candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent investigational PCV being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). Its second PCV candidate, VAX-31, is designed to prevent IPD. population. VAX- 24 is intended to improve upon the standard-of-care PCV vaccines for both children and adults. VAX-A1 is a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus or Group A Strep. VAX-PG is a protein vaccine candidate targeting the keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis. VAX-GI is a vaccine program designed to prevent Shigella.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of VAXCYTE INC

PCVX Guru Analysis

PCVX Fundamental Analysis

89BIO INC (ETNB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: 89bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, pegozafermin, a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21), is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). Pegozafermin is engineered to protect against proteolysis and reduce renal clearance and optimize its potency, enabling the potential use of a lower dosage/dose. Pegozafermin has been optimally constructed with two mutations via substitutions with natural amino acids at site-specific positions (173 and 176) toward the C-terminus end of the hormone. It conducted a Phase I a clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) of pegozafermin.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of 89BIO INC

ETNB Guru Analysis

ETNB Fundamental Analysis

ADAPTHEALTH CORP (AHCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adapthealth Corp. provides patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions, including home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies and related services. The Company is primarily focused on providing sleep therapy equipment, supplies and related services, including CPAP and bi PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA); medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes, including continuous glucose monitors (CGM) and insulin pumps; home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. It serves beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance payors. It serves approximately 3.9 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of approximately 725 locations in 47 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ADAPTHEALTH CORP

AHCO Guru Analysis

AHCO Fundamental Analysis

HIMS & HERS HEALTH INC (HIMS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is a consumer-first platform focused on providing personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers. The Company's digital platform enables access to treatments for a range of conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care. It connects patients to licensed healthcare professionals who can prescribe medications when appropriate. The prescriptions are fulfilled online through licensed pharmacies on a subscription basis. Through the Hims & Hers mobile applications, consumers can access a range of educational programs, wellness content, community support, and other services that promote lifelong health and wellness. The Company's products include shampoo, conditioner, biotin gummies, anti-aging cream, vitamin c serum, acne cream and moisturizer. Its products are sold in tens of thousands of retail locations in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HIMS & HERS HEALTH INC

HIMS Guru Analysis

HIMS Fundamental Analysis

VERONA PHARMA PLC - ADR (VRNA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Verona Pharma Plc is a United Kingdom-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. It is developing inhaled ensifentrine for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The Company has evaluated nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase III clinical program ensifentrine as a novel inhaled nebulized COPD therapy (ENHANCE) for COPD maintenance treatment. Its product candidate, ensifentrine, is an investigational, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 (PDE3 and PDE4) enzymes, which is designed to act as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent. The Company's two additional formulations of ensifentrine are in Phase II development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (DPI) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler (pMDI). The Company's wholly owned subsidiary is Verona Pharma, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VERONA PHARMA PLC - ADR

VRNA Guru Analysis

VRNA Fundamental Analysis

Warren Buffett Portfolio

Top Warren Buffett Stocks

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.