Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 5/17/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

US PHYSICAL THERAPY INC (USPH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 21% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurological-related injuries, and rehabilitation of injured workers. The Company's segments include physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services. Physical therapy operations segment primarily operates through subsidiary clinic partnerships, in which the Company generally owns a general partnership interest and a limited partnership interest, and the managing therapists of the clinics owns the remaining limited partnership interest in the clinics. Industrial injury prevention services segment offers onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments. It operates over 644 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 40 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of US PHYSICAL THERAPY INC

USPH Guru Analysis

USPH Fundamental Analysis

NEOGEN CORPORATION (NEOG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 21% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Neogen Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of products and services dedicated to food and animal safety. The Company operates through two segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. Its Food Safety segment is primarily engaged in the production and marketing of diagnostic test kits and complementary products marketed to food and feed producers and processors to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant byproducts, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues and general sanitation concerns. Its Animal Safety segment is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topicals, parasiticides, diagnostic products, rodenticides, cleaners, disinfectants, insecticides and genomics testing services for the worldwide animal safety market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NEOGEN CORPORATION

NEOG Guru Analysis

NEOG Fundamental Analysis

STEVANATO GROUP SPA (STVN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stevanato Group SpA is an Italy-based manufacturer and distributor engaged in two segments: Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions and Engineering, including the production and distribution of drug containment solutions, drug delivery systems, and diagnostic solutions in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company delivers products, processes, and services across all stages of drug developments, including pre-clinical, clinical, and commercialization. Its Engineering segment includes the equipment and technologies developed and provided to support the end-to-end pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic manufacturing processes. The Company operates locally, in Europe, and globally, including Brazil, China, Mexico, and the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STEVANATO GROUP SPA

STVN Guru Analysis

STVN Fundamental Analysis

QUANTERIX CORP (QTRX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Quanterix Corporation is a life sciences company. The Company is engaged in developing ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platforms that advance precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its platforms are based on its digital Simoa detection technology. Its Simoa bead-based and planar array platforms enable customers to detect protein biomarkers in low concentrations in blood, serum, and other fluids. Its Simoa technology is based on traditional enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) technology. Its products include HD-X, SR-X, SP-X, Simoa assays and other consumables, and NfL antibodies and NfL ELISA kits. It also offers contract research services for customers through its Accelerator Laboratory, which provides customers with access to Simoa technology and supports multiple projects and services, including sample testing, homebrew assay development and custom assay development. It has completed over 1,900 projects for 400 customers using its Simoa platforms.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of QUANTERIX CORP

QTRX Guru Analysis

QTRX Fundamental Analysis

AVID BIOSERVICES INC (CDMO) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The Company provides a range of services from process development to Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing, focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The Company provides a range of process development, CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The Company's services include CGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing and regulatory submissions support. The Company also provides a variety of process development services, including upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing and characterization.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AVID BIOSERVICES INC

CDMO Guru Analysis

CDMO Fundamental Analysis

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

