Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 5/10/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

CHEMED CORPORATION (CHE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chemed Corporation is engaged in purchasing, operating, and divesting subsidiaries in diverse business activities. The Company operates through two segments: VITAS segment (VITAS) and Roto-Rooter segment (Roto-Rooter). The VITAS segment provides hospice and palliative care services to its patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers. VITAS provides direct medical services to patients, as well as spiritual and emotional counselling to both patients and their families. The Roto-Rooter segment provides plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration and other related services for residential and commercial customers. Roto-Rooter services are provided through a network of Company owned branches, independent contractors and franchisees. Its Water Restoration Services involve the remediation of water and humidity after a flood.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

ROCHE HOLDING AG (ADR) (RHHBY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company's operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics. The Company develops medicines for various disease areas, including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and neuroscience. Its pharmaceutical products include Anaprox, Avastin, Bactrim, Bondronat, CellCept, Cotellic, Dilatrend, Dormicum, Invirase, Kadcyla, Kytril (Kevatril), Lariam, MabThera, Madopar, Neupogen, Pegasys, Perjeta, Pulmozyme, Rocaltrol, Rocephin and Roferon-A. The Company offers products for researchers, including cell analysis, gene expression, genome sequencing and nucleic acid purification.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

ZOETIS INC (ZTS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zoetis Inc. is an animal health company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests and precision animal health technology. It commercializes products across eight core species: dogs, cats and horses and cattle, swine, poultry, fish and sheep and within product categories, such as vaccines, anti-infectives, parasiticides, dermatology, other pharmaceutical products, medicated feed additives and animal health diagnostics. The Company operates through two segments: the United States and International. Within each of these operating segments, it offers a product portfolio for both companion animal and livestock customers. The Company market its products in approximately 45 countries across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and South America. The Company's products are sold in more than 100 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC. (IDXX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Fish/Livestock industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes products and provides services for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It also offers human medical point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics. Its segments include Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water quality products (Water), and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD). The CAG segment provides products and services for veterinarians and the biomedical research community, primarily related to diagnostics and information management. The Water segment provides testing solutions for the detection and quantification of various microbiological parameters in water. The LPD segment provides diagnostic tests, services, and related instrumentation that are used to manage the health status of livestock and poultry. The Company has sales offices outside the United States in all regions, including Africa, Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC (GEHC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 38% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is a global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients. The Company's segments include Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics. The Imaging segment includes scanning devices, clinical applications, service capabilities and digital solutions. The Ultrasound segment includes screening, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of certain diseases. The Patient Care Solutions segment includes medical devices, services, consumable products, services, and digital solutions. The Pharmaceutical Diagnostics segment is a supplier of diagnostic agents to the global radiology and nuclear medicine industry.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

