Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 4/26/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (ZNTL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a focused pipeline of oncology candidates. The Company's product candidates include Azenosertib (ZN-c3), a Wee1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; ZN-d5, a B-cell lymphoma 2 (BCL-2), inhibitor for hematological malignancies and related disorders; and a heterobifunctional degrader of BCL-xL, a member of the anti-apoptotic BCL-2 proteins, for solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The Company is evaluating azenosertib and ZN-d5 in multiple ongoing clinical trials and conducting studies to enable an Investigational New Drug (IND), application for its BCL-xL product candidate. The Company is also advancing its research on protein degraders and other undisclosed targets using its Integrated Discovery Engine.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC

ZNTL Guru Analysis

ZNTL Fundamental Analysis

AVIDITY BIOSCIENCES INC (RNA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avidity Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in delivering a new class of ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics called antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOCs.). The Company's AOC platform is designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), with the precision of RNA therapeutics to target the root cause of diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The AOC platform also has the option to deploy various types of oligonucleotides, including small interfering RNA (siRNAs) and patient measure of safety (PMOs), whose specific mechanisms of action modify RNA function in different ways. The Company's pipeline includes AOC 1001, and AOC 1020. AOC 1001 is designed to treat people with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). AOC 1020 is designed to treat people living with facioscapulohumeral.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AVIDITY BIOSCIENCES INC

RNA Guru Analysis

RNA Fundamental Analysis

ACCOLADE INC (ACCD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Accolade, Inc. is a provider of personalized, technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits. The Company's customers are primarily employers that contract with Accolade to provide their employees and their employees' families (the members) a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. It also offers virtual primary care and mental health support. Its platform, True Health Engine, combines open, cloud-based intelligent technology with multimodal support from a team of empathetic and knowledgeable Accolade Health Assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians. Its offerings include Accolade Expert MD, Accolade Care, Core and Plus, and Accolade One.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ACCOLADE INC

ACCD Guru Analysis

ACCD Fundamental Analysis

SCHRODINGER INC (SDGR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Schrodinger, Inc. operates a physics-based computational platform that enables the discovery of molecules for drug development and materials applications. The software platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. The Company also leverages its software platform to advance collaborative programs and its own pipeline of therapeutics to address unmet medical needs. The Company operates through two segments: Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing the Company's software to transform molecular discovery. The Drug Discovery segment is focused on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical drug programs, internally and through collaborations. The Company's pipeline of drug discovery programs includes SGR-1505 (MALT1 Inhibitor), SGR-2921 (CDC7 Inhibitor), SGR-3515 (WEE1 Inhibitor), SOS1/KRAS inhibitor program, and LRRK2 Inhibitor Program.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SCHRODINGER INC

SDGR Guru Analysis

SDGR Fundamental Analysis

BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC (BEAM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases. The Company operates a fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. Its base editing technology enables a differentiated class of precision genetic medicines that target a single base in the genome without making a double-stranded break in the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). The Company is advancing its base editing technology across three disease-area portfolios: hematology, immunology/oncology and genetic diseases. Its clinical-stage programs include BEAM-101, BEAM-201, BEAM-301 and BEAM-302. BEAM-101 is a patient-specific, autologous hematopoietic stem cell (HSC), investigational therapy designed to offer a profile, incorporating base edits that are intended to mimic single nucleotide polymorphisms seen in individuals with hereditary persistence of fetal hemoglobin (HPFH). BEAM-201 is a development candidate comprised of T cells.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC

BEAM Guru Analysis

BEAM Fundamental Analysis

Warren Buffett Portfolio

Top Warren Buffett Stocks

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.