Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 4/24/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

MOONLAKE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS (MLTX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, formerly known as Helix Acquisition Corp, is a Switzerland-based company engaged in the healthcare industry. The Firm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of medicines for immunologic diseases, including inflammatory skin and joint diseases. The Company develops tri-specific nanobody Sonelokimab (SLK) which purpose is to target and penetrate difficult-to-reach inflamed tissues. SLK is a molecule with enhanced enrichment in deep skin & joints and binding of targets. SLK inhibits IL-17A and IL-17F inhibition to treat inflammatory diseases, by independently inhibiting the naturally-occurring IL-17 A/A, A/F and F/F dimers that drive inflammation in patients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

R1 RCM HOLDCO INC (RCM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: R1 RCM Holdco Inc., formerly R1 RCM Inc., is a provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers. Its services help healthcare providers generate sustainable improvements in their operating margins and cash flows while also improving patient, physician, and staff satisfaction for its customers. Its primary service offering consists of RCM services for health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It also offers modular services, allowing customers to engage for only specific components of its end-to-end RCM service offering, such as physician advisory services (PAS), practice management (PM), revenue integrity solutions (RIS), patient experience (PX), coding management, and business office services. Its PAS offering assists healthcare organizations in complying with payer requirements regarding whether to classify a hospital visit as an in-patient or an out-patient observation case for billing purposes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

CANO HEALTH INC (CANO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cano Health, Inc. is a value-based primary care provider and population health company. The Company operates primary care medical centers that specializes in value-based care for seniors and supports affiliated providers in Florida, Texas, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, Illinois, California, Arizona and Puerto Rico. It offers integrated virtual care, ancillary services, home services, transportation, telemedicine and a 24/7 urgency line services. It offers population health management programs, such as wellness activities, pharmacy services, home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high-risk and complex care management. The Company's medical services include arthritis and pain management, cardiovascular, chiropractic care, cosmetic services, diabetes care program, preventive care, primary care, varicose veins and weight loss. Its wellness services include dominoes/board games, education courses, laughter yoga, music and dancing, nutrition courses and silver sneakers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

HUTCHMED (CHINA) LTD (ADR) (HCM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HUTCHMED China Ltd, formerly Hutchison China Meditech Ltd, is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacturing and sale of drugs. Along with subsidiaries, the Company operates its business through two segments. The Oncology and Immunology segment is engaged in discovering, developing, and commercializing targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases, including research and development activities covering drug discovery, development, manufacturing and regulatory functions as well as administrative activities to support research and development operations, also covering sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution of drug developed from research and development activities. The Other Ventures segment is involved in other commercial businesses including the sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution of other prescription drugs and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals as well as consumer health products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

ARCELLX INC (ACLX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arcellx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused developing controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The Company is advancing its CART-ddBCMA product through its iMMagine Phase 2 pivotal trial in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). The Company is also advancing ARC-SparX programs, ACLX-001 in r/r MM and ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 in r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). ARC-SparX are adaptable versions of ddCARs where the antigen-targeting region is located on a SparX protein that can be dosed separately from the ARC-T cells, its D-Domain based universal CAR-T cells that are designed to activate only when bound to a SparX protein that is bound to an antigen on a cell. It is also exploring indications in solid tumors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

