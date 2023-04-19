Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 4/19/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

NEOGENOMICS, INC. (NEO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NeoGenomics, Inc. operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories. The Company operates through two segments: the Clinical Services Segment and the Pharma Services Segment. The Clinical Services segment provides various clinical testing services to community-based pathology practices, oncology practices, hospital pathology labs, reference labs, and academic centers with reimbursement from various payers, including client direct billing, commercial insurance, Medicare and other government payers, and patients. The Pharma Services segment supports pharmaceutical firms in their drug development programs by providing testing services and data analytics for clinical trials and research. The Company offers testing services, which include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH), flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry (IHC) and digital imaging, molecular testing and morphologic analysis. It operates testing laboratories in United States, Europe and Asia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NEOGENOMICS, INC.

INSULET CORPORATION (PODD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Insulet Corporation is primarily engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of its Omnipod System, a continuous insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Omnipod System includes the Omnipod Insulin Management System (Classic Omnipod), the Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System (Omnipod DASH), and the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5). The Omnipod System features a small, lightweight, self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (Pod) that the user fills with insulin and wears directly on the body for up to three days at a time, which delivers personalized doses of insulin, and the Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM) or Controller, a wireless, handheld device that programs the Pod with the user's personalized insulin-delivery instructions and wirelessly monitors the Pod's operation. The Company sells Pods to Amgen Inc. (Amgen) for use in the Neulasta Onpro kit, a delivery system for Amgen's Neulasta.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of INSULET CORPORATION

CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC (CPRX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. With the patient focus, the Company is engaged in developing a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, medicines for rare diseases. The Company's New Drug Application for FIRDAPSE (amifampridine) tablets 10 milligrams (mg) for the treatment of adults with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS). The Company's FIRDAPSE is commercially available in the United States as a treatment for adults with LEMS. The Company also has FYCOMPA (perampanel) CIII, a prescription medicine approved in people with epilepsy aged four and older alone or with other medicines to treat partial-onset seizures with or without secondarily generalized seizures and with other medicines to treat primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures for people with epilepsy aged 12 and older.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC

ATRICURE INC. (ATRC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AtriCure, Inc. provides technologies for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management and post-operative pain. The Company develops, manufactures and sells devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, systems designed for the exclusion of the LAA and devices designed to block pain by temporarily ablating peripheral nerves. These devices are developed and marketed to medical centers. Its ablation and left atrial appendage (LAA) management products are used by physicians during both open-heart and minimally invasive procedures. Its products for open and minimally invasive ablation include Isolator Synergy Clamps and Multifunctional Pens and Linear Ablation Devices. Its products for open ablation include cryoICE Cryoablation System. Its products for minimally invasive ablation include EPi-Sense Guided Coagulation System with VisiTrax Technology. Its appendage management products include AtriClip System.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ATRICURE INC.

HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS, INC. (HALO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharma technology platform company. The Company licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products that combine its ENHANZE drug delivery technology with the collaborators' compounds. The Company's proprietary enzyme, rHuPH20, is used to facilitate the subcutaneous (SC) delivery of injected drugs and fluids. The Company's commercially approved product, Hylenex recombinant (Hylenex), and its ENHANZE partners approved products and product candidates are based on rHuPH20. It also develops, manufactures, and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technology that is designed to provide commercial or functional advantages. It has a commercial portfolio of proprietary products, including XYOSTED, TLANDO and NOCDURNA and partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with several pharmaceutical companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS, INC.

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

