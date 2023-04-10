Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 4/10/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC. (IDXX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Fish/Livestock industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes products and provides services for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It also offers human medical point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics. Its segments include Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water quality products (Water), and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD). The CAG segment provides products and services for veterinarians and the biomedical research community, primarily related to diagnostics and information management. The Water segment provides testing solutions for the detection and quantification of various microbiological parameters in water. The LPD segment provides diagnostic tests, services, and related instrumentation that are used to manage the health status of livestock and poultry. The Company has sales offices outside the United States in all regions, including Africa, Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC.

GERON CORPORATION (GERN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Geron Corporation is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of imetelstat, a therapeutic for hematologic malignancies. The Company operates through a single segment, which is engaged in the development of therapeutic products for oncology. Imetelstat is a lipid conjugated 13mer oligonucleotide that the Company designed to be complementary to and bind with high affinity to the ribonucleic acid (RNA) template of telomerase, thereby directly inhibiting telomerase activity. Its lead indication for imetelstat is in low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). It is also engaged in the development of two indications, such as the treatment of adult patients with transfusion-dependent anemia due to lower risk MDS, and the treatment of adult patients with Intermediate-2 or High-Risk MF whose disease has relapsed after or is refractory to janus associate kinase inhibitor (JAK) inhibitor treatment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GERON CORPORATION

ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OSUR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OraSure Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions. The Company operates through two segments: the Diagnostics segment and the Molecular Solutions segment. The Diagnostics business primarily consists of the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of simple, easy-to-use diagnostic products and specimen collection devices using its proprietary technologies, as well as other diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests that are used on other specimen types. The Molecular Solutions business is operated by Company's subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis. The Molecular Solutions segment products primarily consist of collection kits and services used by clinical laboratories, direct-to-consumer laboratories, researchers, pharmaceutical companies, and animal health service and product providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONMED CORP (CNMD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CONMED Corporation is a medical technology company that provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company is focused on advancing the healing of soft tissue using its proprietary BioBrace Implant technology. The Company's product lines consist of orthopedic surgery and general surgery. Its orthopedic surgery consists of sports medicine instrumentation and small bone, large bone and specialty powered surgical instruments as well as imaging systems for use in minimally invasive surgery procedures including dissociated horizontal deviation (DHD) and DHD vision technologies. Its general surgery consists of endo-mechanical instrumentation for minimally invasive laparoscopic and gastrointestinal procedures, a line of cardiac monitoring products, as well as electrosurgical generators and related instruments. Its products used by surgeons and physicians in a range of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology and gastroenterology.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CONMED CORP

CERUS CORPORATION (CERS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company. It is focused on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. The INTERCEPT Blood System, which is based on its technology for controlling biological replication, is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is intended for use with blood components and certain of their derivatives, such as platelets, plasma, red blood cells. Its product or product candidate under development include INTERCEPT Blood System-Platelets, INTERCEPT Blood System-Plasma, INTERCEPT Blood System-Red Blood Cells and INTERCEPT Blood System-Cryoprecipitation. The INTERCEPT Blood System is designed to target and inactivate blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria and parasites, as well as potentially harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, red blood cell and IFC transfusion products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CERUS CORPORATION

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

