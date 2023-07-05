Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 7/5/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

PARAGON 28 INC (FNA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paragon 28, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company develops, distributes, and sells medical devices in the foot and ankle segment of the orthopedic implant marketplace. Its products and product families include plates and plating systems, screws, staples, and nails aimed to address all major foot and ankle procedures including fracture fixation, hallux valgus, which includes bunion and hammertoe, ankle, progressive collapsing foot deformity (PCDF) or flatfoot, charcot foot and orthobiologics. To treat these painful, debilitating or even life-threatening conditions, it provides a portfolio of solutions that includes surgical implants and disposables, as well as surgical instrumentation. Its commercial footprint spans across all 50 states of the United States and 23 other countries. In the United States, the Company primarily sells to hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers through a network of primarily independent sales representatives, the majority of whom are exclusive.

ACCOLADE INC (ACCD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Accolade, Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits. Its customers are primarily employers that deploy Accolade solutions in order to provide employees and their families with a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. It also offers medical opinion services to commercial customers and virtual primary care and mental health support. Its platform, True Health Engine, combines open, cloud-based intelligent technology with multimodal support from a team of empathetic and knowledgeable Accolade Health Assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians. Its offerings include Accolade Expert MD, Accolade Care, Plus and Connect and Accolade One.

CASSAVA SCIENCES INC (SAVA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cassava Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Company develops pharmaceutical product candidates that offer improvements to patients and healthcare professionals. The Company has two biopharmaceutical assets under development, including its lead therapeutic product candidate, called simufilam, is an oral treatment for Alzheimer's disease dementia, which is under Phase III clinical studies; and its lead investigational diagnostic product candidate, called SavaDx, is a way to detect the presence of Alzheimer's disease from a small sample of blood. Simufilam is a proprietary small molecule (oral) drug, which targets an altered form of a protein called filamin A (FLNA) in the Alzheimer's brain. SavaDx is designed as an antibody-based detection system for altered filamin A (FLNA).

IMMUNITYBIO INC (IBRX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Immunitybio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing therapies and vaccines that improve the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its segment is focused on creating the next generation of immunotherapies to address serious unmet needs within oncology and infectious diseases. Its platforms include antibody cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccine technologies, including self-amplifying RNA, second-generation adenovirus hAd5 vector and recombinant protein platforms; toll-like receptor activating adjuvants; natural killer (NK) cell therapy, including off-the-shelf NK cells, and autologous and allogenic memory-like cytokine-enhanced NK cells (M-ceNK); damage-associated molecular patterns inducers, including Aldoxorubicin and Nanatinostat. Its clinical pipeline consists of over 26 clinical trials of which 17 are in Phase I or III development, across 13 indications in liquid and solid tumors.

AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AGIO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company's lead product candidate in its genetically defined disease (GDD) portfolio, PYRUKYND (Mitapivat), is an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase (PK) enzymes, for the treatment of hemolytic anemias. The Mitapivat is an orally available small molecule and a potent activator of the pyruvate kinase R (PKR) enzymes. In addition, it is also evaluating mitapivat for the treatment of a- and b-thalassemia and sickle cell disease (SCD) in ongoing clinical trials. The Company is also developing AG-946, a clinical-stage oral activator of PKR enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias and other indications, including SCD and anemia associated with low-to intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR MDS), and hemolytic anemias.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

