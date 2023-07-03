Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 7/3/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

DEFINITIVE HEALTHCARE CORP (DH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Definitive Healthcare Corp. is a provider of healthcare commercial intelligence. The Company provides solutions through its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, which provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers optimize from product development to go-to-market planning and sales and marketing execution. Its platform offers artificial intelligence (AI) engine, and intuitive front-end SaaS platform. The Company's platform is embedded with deep analytics and data science to help customers develop data-driven strategic decisions, such as finding new markets to enter, building comprehensive go-to-market strategies, accessing tactical information to help target the right decision makers and improving win rates with detailed contextual information. The Company provides services across biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, healthcare providers and other diversified companies.

IGM BIOSCIENCES INC (IGMS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IGM Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company has created an IgM antibody technology platform for developing T cell engagers, receptor cross-linking agonists, targeted cytokines and target neutralizers. Its product candidates in clinical testing include IGM-2323 and IGM-8444. IGM-2323 is a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins, is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell non-Hodgkins lymphoma (NHL) patients. IGM-8444 is an IgM antibody targeting Death Receptor 5 (DR5) proteins for the treatment of patients with solid and hematologic malignancies, is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid cancers. Its oncology pipeline also includes IGM-7354, IGM-2644 and IGM-2537.

CERTARA INC (CERT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Certara, Inc. is a provider of biosimulation software and technology-enabled services. The Company is focused on producing medicines for patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. The Company builds its biosimulation technology on the first principles of biology, chemistry, and pharmacology with mathematical algorithms that model how medicines and diseases behave in the body. It offers an integrated, end-to-end platform for its clients, including various biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 62 countries. It also provides an artificial intelligence-powered platform for organizations to integrate and analyze content across their entire enterprise data landscape. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

MODIVCARE INC (MODV) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ModivCare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The Company provides non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care, and remote patient monitoring, (RPM) solutions. The Company's segments include NEMT, Personal Care, RPM and Corporate and Other. The Company's NEMT segment operates primarily under the brands ModivCare Solutions and Circulation. The Personal Care segment operates under the brands Simplura and Care Finders and provides personal care to State and Managed Medicaid, Medicare, and Private Pay patient populations in need of care monitoring and assistance performing activities of daily living. The RPM segment operates under the VRI brand and is a provider of remote patient monitoring solutions, including personal emergency response systems, vital monitoring and data-driven patient engagement solutions.

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC (SRPT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It develops therapeutic candidates for a range of diseases and disorders, including Duchenne, Limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs) and other neuromuscular and central nervous system (CNS) related disorders. It commercializes three products, such as EXONDYS 51 (eteplirsen) Injection (EXONDYS 51), VYONDYS 53 (golodirsen) Injection (VYONDYS 53) and AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection (AMONDYS 45). These commercial products are indicated for the treatment of Duchenne in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51, exon 53 and exon 45 skipping. Its pipeline includes approximately 40 programs at various stages of discovery, pre-clinical and clinical development.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

