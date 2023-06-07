Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 6/7/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC (ENTA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs, with an emphasis on treatments for viral infections. Its primary wholly owned research and development programs are in virology, namely respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), SARS-CoV-2, Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and Human metapneumovirus (hMPV). The Company has discovered glecaprevir, the second of two protease inhibitors discovered and developed for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus (HCV). Glecaprevir is a co-formulated direct-acting antiviral (DAA), combination treatment for HCV, which is marketed under the tradenames MAVYRET and MAVIRET. Its lead clinical candidate for the treatment of chronic infection with HBV, is EDP-514. Its lead clinical candidate for COVID-19 is EDP-235. The Company's clinical stage program for RSV, with two compounds in clinical trials includes EDP-938 and EDP-323.

AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AGIO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company's lead product candidate in its genetically defined disease (GDD) portfolio, PYRUKYND (Mitapivat), is an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase (PK) enzymes, for the treatment of hemolytic anemias. The Mitapivat is an orally available small molecule and a potent activator of the pyruvate kinase R (PKR) enzymes. In addition, it is also evaluating mitapivat for the treatment of a- and b-thalassemia and sickle cell disease (SCD) in ongoing clinical trials. The Company is also developing AG-946, a clinical-stage oral activator of PKR enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias and other indications, including SCD and anemia associated with low-to intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR MDS), and hemolytic anemias.

FATE THERAPEUTICS INC (FATE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing a pipeline of programmed cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders. It uses human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) generated from its iPSC product platform to create genetically engineered, clonal master iPSC lines having preferred biological properties. The Company is advancing a pipeline of iPSC-derived, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted natural killer (NK) and T-cell product candidates. The Company's product pipeline includes FT576, FT819, FT825 and FT522. Its FT576, is an iPSC-derived, B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-targeted CAR NK cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its FT819, is an iPSC-derived CAR T-cell therapy candidate, which is in Phase I study for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed / refractory B-cell malignancies, including B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC. (BKD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is an operator of senior living communities operating and managing approximately 673 communities in 41 states. It operates and manages independent living, assisted living and memory care, and continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs). The Company operates through three segments: Independent Living; Assisted Living and Memory Care; and CCRCs. The Independent Living segment includes owned or leased communities that are primarily designed for middle to upper-income seniors who desire to live in a residential setting that feels like home, without the efforts of ownership. The Assisted Living and Memory Care segment includes owned or leased communities that offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily living for the Company's residents. Its CCRCs segment includes owned or leased communities that offer a variety of living arrangements and services to accommodate a spectrum of physical ability and healthcare needs.

ATRICURE INC. (ATRC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AtriCure, Inc. provides technologies for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management and post-operative pain. The Company develops, manufactures and sells devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, systems designed for the exclusion of the LAA and devices designed to block pain by temporarily ablating peripheral nerves. These devices are developed and marketed to medical centers. Its ablation and left atrial appendage (LAA) management products are used by physicians during both open-heart and minimally invasive procedures. Its products for open and minimally invasive ablation include Isolator Synergy Clamps and Multifunctional Pens and Linear Ablation Devices. Its products for open ablation include cryoICE Cryoablation System. Its products for minimally invasive ablation include EPi-Sense Guided Coagulation System with VisiTrax Technology. Its appendage management products include AtriClip System.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

