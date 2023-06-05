Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 6/5/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

VIATRIS INC (VTRS) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 56% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Viatris Inc. (Viatris) is a global healthcare company. The Company's segments include Developed Markets, Greater China, JANZ, and Emerging Markets. Its Developed Markets segment comprises its operations primarily in North America and Europe. The Greater China segment includes its operations in mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. The JANZ segment consists of its operations in Japan, Australia and New Zealand. The Emerging Markets segment encompasses its presence in more than 125 countries with developing markets and emerging economies, as well as the Company's ARV franchise. Its portfolio comprises over 1,400 approved molecules across a range of key therapeutic areas, including key brands and complex generics. It operates around 40 manufacturing sites worldwide, which produce oral solid doses, injectables, complex dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its products include Lyrica, Lipitor, Creon, Influvac, Wixela Inhub, EpiPen Auto Injector, Fraxiparine and Yupelri.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of VIATRIS INC

VTRS Guru Analysis

VTRS Fundamental Analysis

4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS INC (FDMT) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company. The Company is developing a diverse pipeline of product candidates for both large market and rare diseases, including patient populations that other genetic medicines are unable to address. The Company's initial product candidates are focused on therapeutic areas, such as ophthalmology, pulmonology, and cardiology. The Company's five product candidates include 4D-150, 4D-710, 4D-125, 4D-110, and 4D-310. 4D-150 is used for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). 4D-710 is used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease (both in modulator ineligible and eligible populations). 4D-310 is used for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy. 4D-125 for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP). 4D-110 is used for the treatment of choroideremia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of 4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS INC

FDMT Guru Analysis

FDMT Fundamental Analysis

MODIVCARE INC (MODV) is a small-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ModivCare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The Company provides non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care, and remote patient monitoring, (RPM) solutions. The Company's segments include NEMT, Personal Care, RPM and Corporate and Other. The Company's NEMT segment operates primarily under the brands ModivCare Solutions and Circulation. The Personal Care segment operates under the brands Simplura and Care Finders and provides personal care to State and Managed Medicaid, Medicare, and Private Pay patient populations in need of care monitoring and assistance performing activities of daily living. The RPM segment operates under the VRI brand and is a provider of remote patient monitoring solutions, including personal emergency response systems, vital monitoring and data-driven patient engagement solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of MODIVCARE INC

MODV Guru Analysis

MODV Fundamental Analysis

SEAGEN INC (SGEN) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Seagen Inc. is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer. The Company is engaged in commercializing ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, for the treatment of certain CD30-expressing lymphomas; PADCEV, or enfortumab vedotin-ejfv, for the treatment of certain metastatic urothelial cancers; TUKYSA, or tucatinib, for the treatment of certain metastatic human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) -positive breast and colorectal cancers, and TIVDAK, or tisotumab vedotin-tftv, for the treatment of certain metastatic cervical cancers. It is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers designed to address unmet medical needs and improve treatment outcomes for patients. Its programs including ADCETRIS, PADCEV and TIVDAK, are based on the Company's antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology that utilizes the targeting ability of monoclonal antibodies to deliver cell-killing agents directly to cancer cells.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of SEAGEN INC

SGEN Guru Analysis

SGEN Fundamental Analysis

CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS INC (KDNY) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate is atrasentan, a potent and selective endothelin A receptor (ET A receptor), antagonist that is developing for the treatment of proteinuric glomerular diseases. Atrasentan is in Phase III trials for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and proteinuric glomerular diseases. Its second product candidate, BION-1301, is an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody also in Phase II development for patients with IgAN. Its third product candidate, CHK-336, is an oral small molecule lactate dehydrogenase (LDHA), inhibitor for the treatment of primary and idiopathic hyperoxaluria that is in a Phase I clinical trial in healthy volunteers. In addition, the Company is also conducting research programs in several other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS INC

KDNY Guru Analysis

KDNY Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.