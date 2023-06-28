Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 6/28/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC. (PTCT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes several commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focused on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas for rare diseases relating to neurology, metabolism and oncology. The Company has two products, Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort), for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It also offers Upstaza, a gene therapy for the treatment of Aromatic L-Amino Decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, and Evrysdi, a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Its splicing platform includes PTC518, which is being developed for the treatment of Huntington's disease (HD).

VERACYTE INC (VCYT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Veracyte, Inc. is a global diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products and biopharmaceutical services. It offers tests for thyroid cancer (Afirma), prostate cancer (Decipher Prostate), breast cancer (Prosigna), interstitial lung diseases (Envisia), and bladder cancer (Decipher Bladder). Its Percepta Nasal Swab test is being run in its Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) lab in support of clinical studies and its tests for kidney cancer and lymphoma are in development, the latter as a companion diagnostic. It also offers an Immunogram, which provides an understanding of the tumor immune microenvironment by integrating data from a variety of genomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic platforms. Its tests in the United States are serviced through its own CLIA-certified laboratories in South San Francisco and San Diego, California and Austin, Texas. It also offers customized biomarker testing and analytical services.

XENCOR INC (XNCR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Xencor, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases who have unmet medical needs. It uses protein engineering capabilities to enable its understanding of protein structures and interactions and to design technologies and XmAb drug candidates with improved properties. It is advancing its XmAb drug candidates into clinical-stage development. It is focused on the Fc domain, which is part of an antibody that interacts with various segments of the immune system and controls antibody structural architecture. The Fc domain is constant and interchangeable among antibodies, and its engineered Fc domains are the XmAb technology, which can be readily substituted for natural Fc domains. Its drug candidates include Vudalimab, XmAb104, XmAb564, XmAb819, XmAb808, Plamotamab, Obexelimab, Sotrovimab, XmAb306/RG6323, and others.

ADMA BIOLOGICS INC (ADMA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a commercial biopharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. Its patients include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disorder and immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its product includes BIVIGAM, an Intravenous Immune Globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV an IVIG product indicated for the treatment of PI, and Nabi-HB which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg). Its ADMA BioCenters subsidiary operates over 10 source plasma collection facilities in the United States. Its Plasma Collection Centers segment provides a portion of its blood plasma for the manufacture of its products.

MANNKIND CORP (MNKD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices to address serious unmet medical needs for those living with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The Company's technologies, Technosphere dry-powder formulations and Dreamboat inhalation devices offer convenient delivery of medicines to the deep lung where they can exert an effect locally or enter the systemic circulation. The Company's products are Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, and V-Go wearable insulin delivery device. Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder is an inhaled insulin indicated to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. Afrezza consists of a dry powder formulation of human insulin delivered from a small portable inhaler. V-Go wearable insulin delivery device provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults that require insulin.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

