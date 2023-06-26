Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 6/26/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC (PACB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. is a life science technology company. The Company designs, develops and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. The Company has developed Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) technology, which accurately detects the nucleotide sequence and epigenetic status of individual deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) molecules. The Company's products include Revio, Sequel, Sequel II and Sequel IIe instruments that conduct, monitor, and analyze single-molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The instruments use extremely sensitive imaging systems to collect the light pulses emitted by fluorescent reagents allowing the observation of biological processes. Once sequencing is started, the real-time data is delivered to the system's primary analysis pipeline, which outputs base identity and quality values.

OPKO HEALTH INC (OPK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OPKO Health, Inc. is a healthcare company. The Company's segments include diagnostics and pharmaceuticals. The diagnostics segment consists of the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference Health, LLC (BioReference), its point-of-care operations. The pharmaceutical segment consists of the pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel, Spain, Ecuador, France, the United States, and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. Through BioReference, it operates laboratory divisions, such as BioReference Health, GenPath and GenPath. Its Pharmaceutical Business has one commercial stage pharmaceutical product and several pharmaceutical compounds and technologies in various stages of research and development for a range of indications and conditions, including pharmaceutical compounds, Oxyntomodulin, Biologics, Factor VIIa-CTP and others. It also owns an active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer in Israel through its subsidiary FineTech Pharmaceutical, Ltd.

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC (BLFS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BioLife Solutions, Inc. is a life sciences company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services which are designed to de-risk biologic manufacturing, storage, distribution, and transportation in the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry and broader biopharma markets. The Company's products are used in basic and applied research and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. The Company's proprietary bio preservation media products, HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor, which are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death. Its cryogenic freezers offer liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories. Its ThawSTAR line includes automated vial and cryo bag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biological material. It operates six storage facilities in the United States and one facility in the Netherlands.

CRYOPORT INC (CYRX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cryoport, Inc. is a provider of integrated temperature-controlled supply chain solutions supporting the life sciences in the biopharma/pharma, animal health, and reproductive medicine markets. Its global platform provides mission-critical solutions, services, and products to the biopharma/pharma, animal health, and reproductive medicine markets worldwide. It provides supply chain technologies and services through its brands, including Cryoport Systems, IntegriCell, CryoStork, MVE Biological Solutions, CRYOPDP, and CRYOGENE. Its products include Cryoport Express Shippers, Cryoport ELITE Shipper Systems, Cryoport Consulting Services, Cryoport Bioservices, CRYOGENE, CRYOPDP Temperature-controlled Logistics and IntegriCell Services. In the biopharma/pharma market, it is focused on supporting biopharma/pharma companies. CRYOGENE provides unparalleled solutions for the provision of pre-clinical temperature-controlled biological materials management services to the life sciences industry.

COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL INC (COLL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company commercializes its pain portfolio, consisting of Xtampza extended-release (ER), Nucynta Products, Belbuca, and Symproic in the United States. Xtampza ER is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone. Xtampza ER is for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment. The Nucynta Products are extended-release (ER) and immediate-release (IR) formulations of tapentadol. Nucynta ER is indicated for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment. Nucynta IR is indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternative treatments are inadequate in adults. Belbuca is a buccal film that contains buprenorphine, a partial opioid agonist. Symproic is an oral formulation of naldemedine.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

