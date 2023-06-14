Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 6/14/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ANAPTYSBIO INC (ANAB) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AnaptysBio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that delivers immunology therapeutics. It is focused on developing immune cell modulators, including two checkpoint agonists in clinical-stage development, for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product candidate pipeline includes Rosnilimab, which is designed to suppress aberrant T cell driven inflammation by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; ANB032, which is designed to augment BTLA signaling that is applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation; ANB033, which targets CD122, the common beta subunit shared by the IL-15 and IL-2 receptors; Imsidolimab, which inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) and is developed for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP), and Etokimab, which inhibits IL-33 function and acts upstream of key cell types involved in atopy and the subsequent release of Th2 cytokines.

TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC (TCMD) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company, which develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases. The Company's areas of therapeutic focus are vascular disease, oncology and providing airway clearance therapy for those suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It employs a direct-to-patient and -provider model within its lymphedema portfolio. Its lymphedema products are the Flexitouch and Entre systems. Its Flexitouch Plus system is a fully automated, programmable, advanced pneumatic compression device, designed for treatment of lymphedema in the home setting. Entre system is a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. It also offers Kylee, which a free mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms and treatment, and share their progress with their doctor.

REGENXBIO INC (RGNX) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: REGENXBIO Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which is focused on providing curative potential of gene therapy. Its investigational gene therapies are designed to deliver functional genes to address genetic defects in cells. The Company's investigational AAV Therapeutics include RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111 and RGX-181 and RGX-381. RGX-314 is meant for the treatment of large patient populations impacted by wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic retinopathy and other chronic retinal diseases. RGX-202 is developed to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, one of the common fatal genetic disorders affecting children. RGX-121, RGX-111 and RGX-181 are developed to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II, Mucopolysaccharidosis type I, and late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II (CLN2 disease), all of which are progressive, neurodegenerative lysosomal storage disorders. RGX-381 is developed to treat the ocular manifestations of CLN2 disease.

ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP (AVXL) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders. The Company's lead compound ANAVEX2-73 is being developed to treat Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder caused by mutations in the X-linked gene, methyl-CpG-binding protein 2 (MECP2). Its product candidates also include ANAVEX 3-71, ANAVEX 1-41, ANAVEX 1066, and ANAVEX 1037. ANAVEX 3-71 is a central nervous system (CNS) penetrable potential disease modifying treatment for cognitive impairments. ANAVEX 1-41 is a sigma-1 agonist. ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand, is designed for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. ANAVEX 1037 is designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer.

ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC (ACRS) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing a pipeline of drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The Company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust research and development (R&D) engine exploring protein kinase regulation. The Company operates through two segments: therapeutics and contract research. The therapeutics segment is focused on identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases. The contract research segment includes provision of laboratory services. The Company is also engaged in identifying and consummating transactions with third-party partners, to further develop, obtain marketing approval for and/or commercialize its novel drug candidates.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

