Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 6/11/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTL. INC (CRL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is a full service, non-clinical contract research company. The Company provides research models required in research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. The Company operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing). The RMS segment includes the research models, research model services, and research and cells solutions businesses. The DSA segment provides regulated and non-regulated DSA services to support the research, development, and regulatory-required safety testing of potential new drugs, including therapeutic discovery and optimization plus in vitro and in vivo studies, laboratory support services, and strategic non-clinical consulting and program management to support product development. The Manufacturing segment includes Microbial Solutions and Biologics Solutions (Biologics).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTL. INC

CRL Guru Analysis

CRL Fundamental Analysis

SYNEOS HEALTH INC (SYNH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 56% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Syneos Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical solutions company that utilizes outsourced clinical drug development and commercialization services. The Company operates through two business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development. The Clinical Solutions segment offers individual services including product development, project management, protocol development, investigational site recruitment, and clinical monitoring. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including deployment solutions, communications solutions (public relations, advertising, and medical communications), and consulting services. The Company's customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SYNEOS HEALTH INC

SYNH Guru Analysis

SYNH Fundamental Analysis

DEXCOM, INC. (DXCM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DexCom, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is primarily focused on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), systems for use by people with diabetes and by healthcare providers. Its Dexcom G6 is a CGM system that can be used as part of an integrated system with other compatible medical devices and electronic interfaces, which may include automated insulin dosing systems, insulin pumps, blood glucose meters or other electronic devices used for diabetes management. Its Dexcom Share remote monitoring system, offered for use with its Dexcom system, uses an application on the patient's mobile device to wirelessly transmit glucose information to the cloud and then to applications on the mobile devices of up to five designated recipients. Its Dexcom Real-Time API enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices. Its other products include Dexcom ONE and Dexcom G7.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DEXCOM, INC.

DXCM Guru Analysis

DXCM Fundamental Analysis

INSULET CORPORATION (PODD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Insulet Corporation is primarily engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of its Omnipod System, a continuous insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Omnipod System includes the Omnipod Insulin Management System (Classic Omnipod), the Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System (Omnipod DASH), and the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5). The Omnipod System features a small, lightweight, self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (Pod) that the user fills with insulin and wears directly on the body for up to three days at a time, which delivers personalized doses of insulin, and the Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM) or Controller, a wireless, handheld device that programs the Pod with the user's personalized insulin-delivery instructions and wirelessly monitors the Pod's operation. The Company sells Pods to Amgen Inc. (Amgen) for use in the Neulasta Onpro kit, a delivery system for Amgen's Neulasta.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of INSULET CORPORATION

PODD Guru Analysis

PODD Fundamental Analysis

BECTON DICKINSON AND CO (BDX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Becton, Dickinson and Company is a global medical technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, and others. The Company's BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a wide range of settings. The BD Medical segment consists of various business units, including medication delivery solutions, medication management solutions, and pharmaceutical systems. The Company's BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the collection and transport of diagnostics specimens, and instruments and reagent systems to detect a broad range of infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections and cancers. The Company's BD Interventional segment provides vascular, urology, oncology and surgical specialty products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BECTON DICKINSON AND CO

BDX Guru Analysis

BDX Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.