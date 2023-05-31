Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/31/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

Company Description: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. is a holding company for Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The Company is engaged in advancing a pipeline of products across a range of therapeutic areas that include acute postsurgical pain; acute and chronic osteoarthritis (OA), pain, spasticity and stellate ganglion block. The Company is developing interventions to address debilitating conditions involving the sympathetic nervous system. The Company's non-opioid treatments include EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), which is a long-acting, local analgesic for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), which is an extended-release, intra-articular (IA), corticosteroid injection indicated for OA knee pain, and Iovera, which is a novel handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve.

Company Description: ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a commercial biopharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. Its patients include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disorder and immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its product includes BIVIGAM, an Intravenous Immune Globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV an IVIG product indicated for the treatment of PI, and Nabi-HB which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg). Its ADMA BioCenters subsidiary operates over 10 source plasma collection facilities in the United States. Its Plasma Collection Centers segment provides a portion of its blood plasma for the manufacture of its products.

Company Description: Xencor, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases who have unmet medical needs. It uses protein engineering capabilities to enable its understanding of protein structures and interactions and to design technologies and XmAb drug candidates with improved properties. It is advancing its XmAb drug candidates into clinical-stage development. It is focused on the Fc domain, which is part of an antibody that interacts with various segments of the immune system and controls antibody structural architecture. The Fc domain is constant and interchangeable among antibodies, and its engineered Fc domains are the XmAb technology, which can be readily substituted for natural Fc domains. Its drug candidates include Vudalimab, XmAb104, XmAb564, XmAb819, XmAb808, Plamotamab, Obexelimab, Sotrovimab, XmAb306/RG6323, and others.

Company Description: Veracyte, Inc. is a global diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products and biopharmaceutical services. It offers tests for thyroid cancer (Afirma), prostate cancer (Decipher Prostate), breast cancer (Prosigna), interstitial lung diseases (Envisia), and bladder cancer (Decipher Bladder). Its Percepta Nasal Swab test is being run in its Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) lab in support of clinical studies and its tests for kidney cancer and lymphoma are in development, the latter as a companion diagnostic. It also offers an Immunogram, which provides an understanding of the tumor immune microenvironment by integrating data from a variety of genomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic platforms. Its tests in the United States are serviced through its own CLIA-certified laboratories in South San Francisco and San Diego, California and Austin, Texas. It also offers customized biomarker testing and analytical services.

Company Description: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company that serves patients in need by developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals, including for diseases with unmet medical needs. The Company is focused on developing and manufacturing niche oncology products (anti-cancer). It has a commercial portfolio of over 111 products with a variety of indications and a portfolio of pipeline products. The Company owns the facility, which includes oral solid dose and liquid manufacturing and packaging, warehouse facilities, analytical, stability, and microbiological laboratory space, and employee office and mechanical space. It also owns a manufacturing facility that includes oral solid dose manufacturing and packaging for pharmaceutical products. The Company has four pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, of which two are located in Baudette, Minnesota, one is located in East Windsor, New Jersey and one is located in Oakville, Ontario.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

