Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/29/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BECTON DICKINSON AND CO (BDX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 56% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Becton, Dickinson and Company is a global medical technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, and others. The Company's BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a wide range of settings. The BD Medical segment consists of various business units, including medication delivery solutions, medication management solutions, and pharmaceutical systems. The Company's BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the collection and transport of diagnostics specimens, and instruments and reagent systems to detect a broad range of infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections and cancers. The Company's BD Interventional segment provides vascular, urology, oncology and surgical specialty products.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC (PACB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. is a life science technology company. The Company designs, develops and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. The Company has developed Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) technology, which accurately detects the nucleotide sequence and epigenetic status of individual deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) molecules. The Company's products include Revio, Sequel, Sequel II and Sequel IIe instruments that conduct, monitor, and analyze single-molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The instruments use extremely sensitive imaging systems to collect the light pulses emitted by fluorescent reagents allowing the observation of biological processes. Once sequencing is started, the real-time data is delivered to the system's primary analysis pipeline, which outputs base identity and quality values.

HESKA CORP (HSKA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heska Corporation sells, manufactures, markets and supports diagnostic and specialty products and solutions for veterinary practitioners. The Company's portfolio includes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic laboratory instruments and consumables, POC digital imaging diagnostic products, local and cloud-based data services, practice information management software (PIMS) and related software and support, reference laboratory testing, allergy testing and immunotherapy, heartworm preventive products, and vaccines. The Company has two segments. The North America segment consists of the United States, Canada and Mexico. The segment also includes the contract manufacturing of vaccines and pharmaceutical products and a small veterinary laboratory. The International segment consists of geographies outside of North America, primarily its operations in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia and Malaysia. The segment includes its PIMS business and veterinary laboratories.

INSMED INCORPORATED (INSM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in providing ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension) product, which is used for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes brensocatib and treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP). Brensocatib is a small molecule, oral, reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which is developed for the treatment of patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophil-mediated diseases, including chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyps (CRS) and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). TPIP is an inhaled formulation of the treprostinil prodrug treprostinil palmitil which offers a differentiated product profile for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

CYTOKINETICS, INC. (CYTK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cytokinetics Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. It is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. The Company's clinical-stage drug candidates are: omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac myosin activator for the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF); CK-136, a cardiac troponin activator for the treatment of heart failure and other diseases; reldesemtiv , a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator (FSTA) for the treatment of people living with debilitating diseases and conditions associated with muscular weakness; aficamten, a cardiac myosin inhibitor designed to reduce the hypercontractility that is associated with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM); and CK-136 an novel small molecule cardiac troponin activator.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

