Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/17/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NNOX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nano-X Imaging Ltd is an Israel-based company that develops a digital X-ray source enabling a cost reduction of imaging systems.

AKERO THERAPEUTICS INC (AKRO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage company that develops transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The Company is engaged to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. The Company's lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21), which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body. EFX is being evaluated in two Phase 2b clinical trials in patients with biopsy-confirmed NASH: a long-term follow-up period for the HARMONY study in patients with pre-cirrhotic NASH (F2-F3 fibrosis), for which it reported results after 24 weeks of treatment, and the SYMMETRY study in patients with cirrhotic NASH (F4 fibrosis, compensated). Its EFX program focused on patients with cirrhotic NASH (F4, compensated), in Phase 2b clinical trial.

BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC (ADR) (BCYC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a United Kingdom-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing a class of medicines, which it refers to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are therapeutic modality combining the pharmacology usually associated with a biologic with the manufacturing and pharmacokinetic properties of a small molecule. Its product candidates BT5528, BT8009 and BT1718, are each a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC). BT5528 is a second-generation BTC designed to target Ephrin type A receptor 2 (EphA2). BT8009 is a second-generation BTC designed to target Nectin-4, a validated tumor antigen. BT1718 is being developed to target tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloproteinase (MT1 MMP). Its product candidates BT7480 and BT7455, are each a Bicycle tumor-targeted immune cell agonist (TICA). The Company is also focused on additional therapeutic areas other than its wholly owned oncology portfolio.

IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES INC (IDYA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. Its lead product candidates are darovasertib (IDE196), IDE397 and IDE161. IDE196, a small molecule protein kinase C (PKC), inhibitor, in combination with crizotinib, an investigational cMET inhibitor. IDE397, is its small molecule methionine adenosyltransferase 2a (MAT2A), inhibitor. IDE161, is its small molecule poly (ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase (PARG), inhibitor. IDE196 is its clinical-stage PKC inhibitor that the Company is evaluating as a synthetic lethal combination therapy. IDE397, a MAT2A inhibitor for patients with solid tumors having MTAP deletions. IDE161 is its clinical-stage, potent and selective small molecule inhibitor of PARG for patients having tumors with defined biomarkers based on genetic mutations and/or molecular signatures.

SILK ROAD MEDICAL INC (SILK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Silk Road Medical, Inc. is a medical device company, which is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The Company has discovered an approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization, (TCAR), which relies on two concepts: minimally invasive direct carotid access in the neck and high-rate blood flow reversal during the procedure to protect the brain and combines the endovascular techniques with fundamental surgical principles. Its product portfolio includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System (NPS), ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire, and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter. Its ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System is placed during a period of temporary high-rate blood flow reversal, which is enabled by its ENROUTE Transcarotid NPS. It markets and sells products in the United States through a direct sales organization.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

