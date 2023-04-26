Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/26/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

MODIVCARE INC (MODV) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ModivCare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The Company provides non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care, and remote patient monitoring, (RPM) solutions. The Company's segments include NEMT, Personal Care, RPM and Corporate and Other. The Company's NEMT segment operates primarily under the brands ModivCare Solutions and Circulation. The Personal Care segment operates under the brands Simplura and Care Finders and provides personal care to State and Managed Medicaid, Medicare, and Private Pay patient populations in need of care monitoring and assistance performing activities of daily living. The RPM segment operates under the VRI brand and is a provider of remote patient monitoring solutions, including personal emergency response systems, vital monitoring and data-driven patient engagement solutions.

IMMUNITYBIO INC (IBRX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Immunitybio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing therapies and vaccines that improve the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its segment is focused on creating the next generation of immunotherapies to address serious unmet needs within oncology and infectious diseases. Its platforms include antibody cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccine technologies, including self-amplifying RNA, second-generation adenovirus hAd5 vector and recombinant protein platforms; toll-like receptor activating adjuvants; natural killer (NK) cell therapy, including off-the-shelf NK cells, and autologous and allogenic memory-like cytokine-enhanced NK cells (M-ceNK); damage-associated molecular patterns inducers, including Aldoxorubicin and Nanatinostat. Its clinical pipeline consists of over 26 clinical trials of which 17 are in Phase I or III development, across 13 indications in liquid and solid tumors.

ADAPTHEALTH CORP (AHCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adapthealth Corp. provides patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions, including home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies and related services. The Company is primarily focused on providing sleep therapy equipment, supplies and related services, including CPAP and bi PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA); medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes, including continuous glucose monitors (CGM) and insulin pumps; home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. It serves beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance payors. It serves approximately 3.9 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of approximately 725 locations in 47 states.

89BIO INC (ETNB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: 89bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, pegozafermin, a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21), is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). Pegozafermin is engineered to protect against proteolysis and reduce renal clearance and optimize its potency, enabling the potential use of a lower dosage/dose. Pegozafermin has been optimally constructed with two mutations via substitutions with natural amino acids at site-specific positions (173 and 176) toward the C-terminus end of the hormone. It conducted a Phase I a clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) of pegozafermin.

IMMUNOVANT INC (IMVT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing treatments for patients with autoimmune diseases. The Company's product candidate, batoclimab, is a fully human, monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor. Batoclimab is a subcutaneous injection with dosing. Batoclimab is observed to reduce immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies that cause inflammation and disease. Its product candidate, batoclimab, is dosed in small volumes and with a 27-gauge needle. It is developing batoclimab for Myasthenia Gravis (MG), Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) and Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (WAIHA). The Company is conducting a phase I drug-drug interaction (DDI) study in healthy volunteers to characterize the pharmacokinetic (PK) profile of atorvastatin with and without the coadministration of batoclimab.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

