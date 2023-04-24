Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/24/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC (TMO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is engaged in serving science. The Company operates through four segments. Life Sciences Solutions segment provides a portfolio of reagents, instruments and consumables used in biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infection and disease. Analytical Instruments segment provides an offering of instruments and the supporting consumables, software and services that are used for a range of applications. Specialty Diagnostics segment offers a range of diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments and associated products to serve customers in healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial and food safety laboratories. Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment offers virtually everything needed for the laboratory. Its brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC

TMO Guru Analysis

TMO Fundamental Analysis

ABBOTT LABORATORIES (ABT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a diversified line of health care products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes gastroenterology products, women's health products, cardiovascular and metabolic products, pain and central nervous system products and respiratory drugs and vaccines. Its Diagnostic Products segment includes core laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion medicine; molecular diagnostics polymerase chain reaction (PCR) instrument systems; point of care systems; rapid diagnostics lateral flow testing products, and informatics and automation solutions. Its Nutritional Products segment includes various forms of infant formula and follow-on formula, adult and other pediatric nutritional products and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ABBOTT LABORATORIES

ABT Guru Analysis

ABT Fundamental Analysis

GOODRX HOLDINGS INC (GDRX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. provides a consumer-focused digital healthcare platform in the United States. The Company offers consumers free access for branded and generic medications, medical provider consultations via telehealth, and comprehensive healthcare research and information. The Company offers information and tools to help consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases. It operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing and provides access to negotiated prices through its codes across the United States (the prescription transactions offering). These services are free to consumers. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including pharma manufacturer solutions, subscriptions and telehealth services. Its subscription offerings provide subscribers with added benefits and features, such as refill reminders, price alerts and other notifications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of GOODRX HOLDINGS INC

GDRX Guru Analysis

GDRX Fundamental Analysis

SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS INC (SMMT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Summit Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antibiotics for serious infectious diseases. Its lead CDI product candidate is ridinilazole is an orally administered small molecule antibiotic. The Company's preclinical candidates include SMT-738, from the DDS-04 series for development in the fight against multidrug-resistant infections, specifically carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) infections. The Company is conducting a Phase III clinical program, which is focused on treating patients suffering from Clostridioides difficile infection, also known as C. difficile infection (CDI). The Company is also seeking to expand its product candidate portfolio through the development of a new mechanism, precision antibiotics using its Discuva Platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS INC

SMMT Guru Analysis

SMMT Fundamental Analysis

COGENT BIOSCIENCES INC (COGT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cogent Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company that is focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The Company's advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib (CGT9486), is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17 found within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. In addition to bezuclastinib, the Company is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases. The Company has initiated APEX, a Phase II clinical study of bezuclastinib in patients with AdvSM. APEX is an open-label, global, multicenter study evaluating the safety, efficacy, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic profiles of bezuclastinib.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of COGENT BIOSCIENCES INC

COGT Guru Analysis

COGT Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.