Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/19/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC (ACAD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The Company's portfolio of commercial stage products, in-development product opportunities, and research programs that are designed to address significant unmet needs in CNS disorders and rare diseases. The Company's pipeline includes NUPLAZID, Trofinetide, ACP-204 and Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) Programs. Its NUPLAZID is a treatment for Parkinson's Disease Psychosis. Trofinetide is a treatment for Rett Syndrome. Trofinetide is a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) designed to treat the core symptoms of Rett syndrome by reducing neuroinflammation and supporting synaptic function. Its ACP-204 is a treatment for Alzheimer's Disease Psychosis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC

ACAD Guru Analysis

ACAD Fundamental Analysis

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC (ZBH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company. Its segments include Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Company designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic (CMFT) products; surgical products; and a suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence. Its other product category primarily includes its robotic, surgical and bone cement products. Its products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Its knee brands include the Persona Knee, NexGen Knee Implants, Vanguard Knee, and Oxford Partial Knee. Its hip brands include the Taperloc Hip System, Avenir Complete Hip System, Arcos Modular Hip System, and G7 Acetabular System. Its S.E.T. product category includes sports medicine, biologics, foot and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC

ZBH Guru Analysis

ZBH Fundamental Analysis

ILLUMINA, INC. (ILMN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Illumina, Inc. is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and GRAIL. Its Core Illumina segment offers products and services that serve customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. Its GRAIL segment is a healthcare company focused on early detection of multiple cancers. Its portfolio of integrated sequencing and microarray systems, consumables, and analysis tools is designed to accelerate and simplify genetic analysis. Its BaseSpace Informatics Suite integrates directly with its sequencing instruments, allowing customers to manage their biological sample and sequencing runs, process and analyze the raw genomic data, and derive results. Its BeadArray technology combines microscopic beads and a substrate in a proprietary manufacturing process to produce arrays that can perform various assays simultaneously.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of ILLUMINA, INC.

ILMN Guru Analysis

ILMN Fundamental Analysis

US PHYSICAL THERAPY INC (USPH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurological-related injuries, and rehabilitation of injured workers. The Company's segments include physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services. Physical therapy operations segment primarily operates through subsidiary clinic partnerships, in which the Company generally owns a general partnership interest and a limited partnership interest, and the managing therapists of the clinics owns the remaining limited partnership interest in the clinics. Industrial injury prevention services segment offers onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments. It operates over 642 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 40 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of US PHYSICAL THERAPY INC

USPH Guru Analysis

USPH Fundamental Analysis

NEOGEN CORPORATION (NEOG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Neogen Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of products and services dedicated to food and animal safety. The Company operates through two segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. Its Food Safety segment is primarily engaged in the production and marketing of diagnostic test kits and complementary products marketed to food and feed producers and processors to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant byproducts, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues and general sanitation concerns. Its Animal Safety segment is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topicals, parasiticides, diagnostic products, rodenticides, cleaners, disinfectants, insecticides and genomics testing services for the worldwide animal safety market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of NEOGEN CORPORATION

NEOG Guru Analysis

NEOG Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.