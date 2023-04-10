Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/10/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

DANAHER CORPORATION (DHR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. The Company's segments include Biotechnology, which includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables and services; Life Sciences segment, which offers a range of instruments and consumables that are primarily used by customers to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites, and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies, and test and manufacture new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics segment that offers clinical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services that hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings use to diagnose disease, and Environmental & Applied Solutions segment, which offers products and services that help protect precious resources and keep global food and water supplies safe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC (ACHC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. is a provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. The Company is focused on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company is engaged in developing and operating inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities and facilities providing outpatient behavioral healthcare services to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities throughout the United States. Its facilities that offer acute care services provide evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses through a medical delivery model that incorporates structured and intensive medical and behavioral therapies with 24-hour monitoring by a psychiatrist, psychiatric trained nurses, therapists and other direct care staff. Its specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BIO-TECHNE CORP (TECH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bio-Techne Corporation is a developer, manufacturer, and seller of life science reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostics, and bioprocessing markets. The Company operates through two segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment is a developer and manufacturer of biological reagents used in all aspects of life science research, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy. This segment also includes proteomic analytical tools, both manual and automated, that offer researchers and pharmaceutical manufacturers efficient options for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for the regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis, and genetic and oncology kits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

IQVIA HOLDINGS INC (IQV) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 37% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IQVIA Holdings Inc. is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. The Company operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides critical information, technology solutions and real-world insights and services to the Company's life science clients. The Research & Development Solutions segment primarily serves biopharmaceutical customers, providing outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider, including contract sales and patient engagement services to both biopharmaceutical clients and the broader healthcare market. The Company protects individual patient privacy. The Company conducts business in more than 100 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC (BCRX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BioCryst) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers small-molecule medicines. The Company focus on oral treatments for rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease. ORLADEYO (berotralstat) is an oral, once-daily therapy that is approved in the United States, the European Union, Japan, and the United Kingdom for the prevention of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs, including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; BCX9250, an activin receptor-like kinase-2 (ALK-2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and Galidesivir, an antiviral drug for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB (peramivir injection) is a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

