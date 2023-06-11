Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 6/11/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL) - ADR (OLK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Olink Holding AB (publ) is a Sweden-based company engaged in the marketing and sales of biotechnological products and services. The Company offers a technique to identify actionable biomarkers, with a focus on the human plasma proteome. The Company operates in Sweden and the USA.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ESTABLISHMENT LABS HOLDINGS INC (ESTA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is Costa Rica-based medical technology and aesthetics company that is focused on women's health reconstruction market. The Company is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing of product portfolio consisting of silicone-filled breast and body shaping implants. The main activities are conducted at two manufacturing facilities in Costa Rica including Motiva Implants brand sold in over 80 countries globally through a combination of distributors and direct sales to customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC (INSP) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 59% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The obstructive sleep apnea device that treats the root cause of sleep apnea by working inside the body with the patient's natural breathing process. The Company has developed a novel, closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The Company sells its system to the hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in the United States and in select countries in Europe through a direct sales organization. The Company sells its Inspire system in Japan and Singapore through distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

PROMETHEUS BIOSCIENCES INC (RXDX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 59% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic products for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, inflammatory bowel disease. Its precision medicine platform, Prometheus360, includes gastrointestinal bioinformatics databases and sample biobanks, to identify therapeutic targets, develop therapeutic candidates to engage those targets, and develop genetics-based diagnostic tests designed to identify patients to respond to its therapeutic candidates. Its lead product candidate, PRA023, is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) that has been shown to block the tumor necrosis factor (TNF). Its second product candidate, PRA052, is an anti-CD30L mAb. The CD30L-CD30 co-stimulatory pathway has been implicated in IBD by genetic, preclinical and human translational data. Its PR1100 program targets the receptor for a pro-inflammatory cytokine that has been linked to multiple immune-mediated diseases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC (TBPH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 56% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development, and commercialization of medicines. Its product, YUPELRI (revefenacin) inhalation solution is indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). YUPELRI is a prescription medicine used to treat COPD, a long-term lung disease that includes chronic bronchitis, emphysema, or both. YUPELRI is an anticholinergic medicine, which helps the muscles around the airway in lungs stay relaxed to prevent symptoms, such as wheezing, shortness of breath and others. Its pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address unmet patient needs. Ampreloxetine, its late-stage investigational norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor in development for symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Its Selective 5-HT4 Agonist (TD-8954) is a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist, which is developed for the treatment of gastrointestinal motility disorders.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

