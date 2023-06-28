Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 6/28/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

ELEVANCE HEALTH INC (ELV) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Accident & Health) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Elevance Health, Inc. is a health company. It operates as a health insurer in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Health Benefit, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. The Health Benefits segment offers a comprehensive suite of health plans and services to individual, employer group risk-based, employer group fee-based, BlueCard, Medicare, Medicaid and federal employees health benefits (FEHB) program members. The CarelonRx segment includes its pharmacy business. CarelonRx markets and offers pharmacy services to affiliated health plan customers, as well as to external customers outside of the health plans. Carelon Services offers a broad array of healthcare-related services and capabilities to internal and external customers including integrated care delivery, behavioral health, palliative care, utilization management, payment integrity services and subrogation services, as well as health and wellness programs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

MEDTRONIC PLC (MDT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 54% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Medtronic Public Limited Company is an Ireland-based company, which provides healthcare technology solutions. The Company's products category includes Advanced Surgical Technology; Cardiac Rhythm; Cardiovascular; Digestive & Gastrointestinal; Ear, Nose & Throat; General Surgery; Gynecological; Neurological; Oral & Maxillofacial; Patient Monitoring; Renal Care; Respiratory; Spinal & Orthopedic; Surgical Navigation & Imaging; Urological; Product Manuals; Product Ordering & Inquiries; and Product Performance & Advisories. Its products include Cardiac Implantable Electronic Device (CIED) Stabilization, Aortic Stent Graft Products, CareLink Personal Therapy Management Software, CareLink Pro Therapy Management Software. Its services and solutions include Ambulatory Surgery Center Resources, Care Management Services, Digital Connectivity Information Technology (IT) Support, Equipment Services and Support, Innovation Lab, Medtronic Healthcare Consulting, and Office-Based Sinus Surgery.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

FIGS INC (FIGS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 38% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. The Company offers apparel and products for healthcare professionals. The Company markets and sells its products to approximately 14 countries directly through its digital platform. Its offerings include scrub wear and non-scrub wear, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks, footwear and other lifestyle apparel. The Company's under scrubs include sports bras, performance leggings and tops and Pima cotton tops. Its scrubs also feature easy-to-access zippered pockets for professional and personal items such as stethoscopes, scissors, smartphones and identification (ID) badges. The Company primarily designs all its products in-house and leverages third-party suppliers and manufacturers to produce its product components and finished products. It also offers necessities such as face masks, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AMLX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 31% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of its product candidate, AMX003 (sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol, also known as ursodoxicoltaurine) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Company is developing AMX0035 for other neurodegenerative diseases by leveraging knowledge and relationships in the neurodegenerative space. AMX0035 is a dual unfolded protein response (UPR)-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of PB and TURSO (also known as TUDCA). Its development of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), including lead ASO AMX0114, which targets calpain-2 (CAPN2), a gene encoding calcium-dependent proteolytic enzyme which has been implicated in the pathogenesis of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

NUVALENT INC (NUVL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 23% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nuvalent, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate, NVL-520 is a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor designed to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases. Its second lead product candidate, NVL-655, is a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor designed to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of first, second, and third generation ALK inhibitors. The Company's product candidate also includes NVL-330, is a brain-penetrant HER2-selective inhibitor designed to address the combined medical need of treating tumors driven by HER2ex20, treating brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events, including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: FAIL QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

