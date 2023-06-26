Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 6/26/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

ADAPTHEALTH CORP (AHCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 38% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adapthealth Corp. provides patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions, including home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies and related services. The Company is primarily focused on providing sleep therapy equipment, supplies and related services, including CPAP and bi PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA); medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes, including continuous glucose monitors (CGM) and insulin pumps; home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. It serves beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance payors. It serves approximately 3.9 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of approximately 725 locations in 47 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

AVANOS MEDICAL INC (AVNS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 28% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avanos Medical, Inc. is a medical device company, which is focused on delivering solutions. The Company offers healthcare needs, such as providing nutrition to patients from hospital to home and reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. It develops, manufactures and markets its brands globally. Its digestive health products include MIC-KEY enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions. Its respiratory health products include closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices marketed under the Ballard, Microcuff and Endoclear brands. Its acute pain products include ON-Q and ambIT surgical pain pumps and Game Ready cold and compression therapy systems. Its interventional pain solutions include COOLIEF pain therapy and OrthogenRxs knee osteoarthritis pain relief injection products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: FAIL QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

INSMED INCORPORATED (INSM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 23% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in providing ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension) product, which is used for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes brensocatib and treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP). Brensocatib is a small molecule, oral, reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which is developed for the treatment of patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophil-mediated diseases, including chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyps (CRS) and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). TPIP is an inhaled formulation of the treprostinil prodrug treprostinil palmitil which offers a differentiated product profile for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: FAIL QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL

CYTOKINETICS, INC. (CYTK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 23% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cytokinetics Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. It is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. The Company's clinical-stage drug candidates are: omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac myosin activator for the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF); CK-136, a cardiac troponin activator for the treatment of heart failure and other diseases; reldesemtiv , a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator (FSTA) for the treatment of people living with debilitating diseases and conditions associated with muscular weakness; aficamten, a cardiac myosin inhibitor designed to reduce the hypercontractility that is associated with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM); and CK-136 an novel small molecule cardiac troponin activator.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: FAIL QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL

HEALTH CATALYST INC (HCAT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 23% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Health Catalyst, Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. The Company's solutions comprise a cloud-based data platform, software analytics applications, and professional services capabilities. The Company operates through two segments: Technology and Professional Services. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications and support services and is focused primarily on contracts that are cloud-based subscription arrangements, time-based license arrangements, and maintenance and support fees. The Professional Services segment is generally the combination of analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsourcing, and improvement services to deliver capabilities to its customers to fully configure and utilize the benefits of its technology offerings. Its customers are primarily healthcare providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: FAIL QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

