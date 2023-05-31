Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 5/31/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION (ADUS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Addus HomeCare Corporation is engaged in providing home care services. The Company operates through three segments: personal care, hospice, and home health. The personal care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at the risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, feeding and dressing, medication reminders, and meal planning and preparation. The hospice segment provides physical, emotional and spiritual care for people who are ill as well as related services for their families. Its hospice services include palliative nursing care, spiritual counseling, homemaker services, and bereavement counseling. The home health segment provides services to individuals who require assistance during an illness or after hospitalization and includes skilled nursing and physical, occupational and speech therapy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

INSULET CORPORATION (PODD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 46% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Insulet Corporation is primarily engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of its Omnipod System, a continuous insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Omnipod System includes the Omnipod Insulin Management System (Classic Omnipod), the Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System (Omnipod DASH), and the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5). The Omnipod System features a small, lightweight, self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (Pod) that the user fills with insulin and wears directly on the body for up to three days at a time, which delivers personalized doses of insulin, and the Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM) or Controller, a wireless, handheld device that programs the Pod with the user's personalized insulin-delivery instructions and wirelessly monitors the Pod's operation. The Company sells Pods to Amgen Inc. (Amgen) for use in the Neulasta Onpro kit, a delivery system for Amgen's Neulasta.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC (LGND) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 46% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acquiring or funding programs and technologies that pharmaceutical companies use to discover and develop medicines. The Company's Captisol platform technology is a chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. Its Pelican Expression technology is a scalable platform for recombinant protein production, and is especially suited for complex, large-scale protein production. The Company's products include Kyprolis, Teriparatide, Evomela, Rylaze, Nexterone, Pneumosil, Vaxneuvance, and Other. Kyprolis is formulated with Ligand's Captisol technology. Teriparatide Injection is a drug indicated for uses including the treatment of osteoporosis in certain patients at high risk for fracture. Evomela is a Captisol-enabled melphalan IV formulation. Its other products include Pneumosil, Rylaze, Nexterone, Veklury, Zulresso, and Noxafil-IV.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

PROGYNY INC (PGNY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 46% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Progyny, Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. The Company specializes in fertility and family-building benefits solutions in the United States. The Company provides its benefit through its Smart Cycle approach. The Smart Cycles include medical services required for a member's full course of treatment, including all necessary diagnostic testing and access to the technology. In addition, to its fertility benefits solution, it offers an integrated pharmacy benefits solution, Progyny Rx, which is added by its clients. Progyny Rx provides its members with access to the medications needed during their fertility treatment. As part of this solution, the Company provides care management services, which include its formulary plan design, simplified authorization, assistance with prescription fulfillment and timely delivery of the medications by its network of specialty pharmacies, as well as medication administration training, pharmacy support services and patient care advocates.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

FIGS INC (FIGS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 38% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. The Company offers apparel and products for healthcare professionals. The Company markets and sells its products to approximately 14 countries directly through its digital platform. Its offerings include scrub wear and non-scrub wear, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks, footwear and other lifestyle apparel. The Company's under scrubs include sports bras, performance leggings and tops and Pima cotton tops. Its scrubs also feature easy-to-access zippered pockets for professional and personal items such as stethoscopes, scissors, smartphones and identification (ID) badges. The Company primarily designs all its products in-house and leverages third-party suppliers and manufacturers to produce its product components and finished products. It also offers necessities such as face masks, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

