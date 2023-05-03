Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 5/3/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AGIO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 31% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company's lead product candidate in its genetically defined disease (GDD) portfolio, PYRUKYND (Mitapivat), is an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase (PK) enzymes, for the treatment of hemolytic anemias. The Mitapivat is an orally available small molecule and a potent activator of the pyruvate kinase R (PKR) enzymes. In addition, it is also evaluating mitapivat for the treatment of a- and b-thalassemia and sickle cell disease (SCD) in ongoing clinical trials. The Company is also developing AG-946, a clinical-stage oral activator of PKR enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias and other indications, including SCD and anemia associated with low-to intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR MDS), and hemolytic anemias.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

UNIQURE NV (QURE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 31% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Uniqure NV is a company based in the Netherlands specialized in gene therapy. It seeks to develop one-time administered treatments with potentially curative results for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. It develops, both internally and through partnerships, a pipeline of gene therapies. It produces adeno-associated virus based, or AAV-based, gene therapies in its own facilities with a proprietary, commercial-scale, current good manufacturing practices, compliant, manufacturing process. AMT-061, the Company's lead product candidate for patients with hemophilia B, is going through a dosing phase of a pivotal study. AMT-130, the product candidate for patients with Huntington's disease is in Phase I/II clinical study.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

ARDELYX INC (ARDX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 31% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ardelyx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of advanced medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. The Company's product pipeline includes IBSRELA (tenapanor), XPHOZAH, RDX013 Program, and RDX020 Program. Tenapanor is a small molecule therapy in development for the treatment of or the control of hyperphosphatemia or serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis. Tenapanor has a mechanism of action and acts locally in the gut to inhibit the sodium hydrogen exchanger 3 (NHE3). IBSRELA is developed for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). XPHOZAH is a medicine for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis. RDX013 Program is a small molecule potassium secretagogue program for the treatment of hyperkalemia. RDX020 Program is a small molecule for treating metabolic acidosis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC (SAGE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 31% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sage Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing brain health medicines. The Company's product, ZULRESSO (brexanolone) CIV injection, is for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. It has a portfolio of other product candidates with a focus on modulating two central nervous systems (CNS) receptor systems, GABA and NMDA. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three focus areas: depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry. Its other advanced product candidate is zuranolone (SAGE-217), an oral compound being developed for certain affective disorders, including major depressive disorder (MDD) and PPD. Zuranolone is a neuroactive steroid that is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors. The Company has a portfolio of other compounds that target GABAA receptors, including SAGE-324.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: FAIL QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

EDITAS MEDICINE INC (EDIT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 31% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Editas Medicine, Inc. is a clinical-stage genome editing company. The Company is focused on developing transformative gene editing medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It has developed a gene editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology. CRISPR uses a protein-ribonucleic acid (RNA) complex composed of an enzyme, including either CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9) or CRISPR from Prevotella and Francisella 1 (Cas12a), bound to a guide RNA molecule designed to recognize a particular deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. It is engaged in the development of in vivo administered gene editing medicines, in which the medicine is injected or infused into the patient to edit the cells inside their body. Its lead program, EDIT-301, is an experimental ex vivo gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease (SCD), a severe inherited blood disease that causes premature death, and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: FAIL QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.