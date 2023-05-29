Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 5/29/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

BRUKER CORPORATION (BRKR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bruker Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of scientific instruments and analytical and diagnostic solutions. The Company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST). The BSI BioSpin segment designs, manufactures, and distributes enabling life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology. The BSI CALID segment designs, manufactures and distributes life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions, analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions. The BSI Nano segment designs, manufactures and distributes advanced X-ray instruments, atomic force microscopy instrumentation, advanced fluorescence optical microscopy instruments, and others. BEST segment develops and manufactures superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices for use in renewable energy, energy infrastructure, healthcare, and big science research.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC (ZBH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company. Its segments include Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Company designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic (CMFT) products; surgical products; and a suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence. Its other product category primarily includes its robotic, surgical and bone cement products. Its products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Its knee brands include the Persona Knee, NexGen Knee Implants, Vanguard Knee, and Oxford Partial Knee. Its hip brands include the Taperloc Hip System, Avenir Complete Hip System, Arcos Modular Hip System, and G7 Acetabular System. Its S.E.T. product category includes sports medicine, biologics, foot and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

CENTENE CORP (CNC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. It provides a range of managed healthcare products and services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial products. Its segments include Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial and Other. It offers Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program. It also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Medicaid program provides health insurance to low-income families and individuals with disabilities. Medicare is a federal health insurance program for people ages 65 and over, which also covers people under 65 with certain disabilities and people with end-stage renal diseases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC (A) is a large-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Agilent Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing application-focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. It operates in the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. Its life sciences and applied markets business offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable customers to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products. Its diagnostics and genomics businesses are comprised of six areas of activity, providing active pharmaceutical ingredients for oligo-based therapeutics as well as solutions that include reagents, instruments, software, and consumables which enable customers in the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the cellular and molecular level. Its product categories include liquid chromatography systems and components and liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

SIMULATIONS PLUS INC (SLP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 54% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Simulations Plus, Inc. is a developer of drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, for machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure, and is exploring the application of its machine-learning technologies in other industries, including aerospace/military and general healthcare. The Company offers its products and services through two business segments, which include Simulations Plus, Inc. and Cognigen Corporation. Cognigen Corporation is the subsidiary of the Company. Its pharmaceutical/chemistry software is used by various companies, such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food industry companies and to regulatory agencies for use in the conduct of industry-based research. Its clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services include pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamics modeling, clinical trial simulations, data programming, and technical writing services in support of regulatory submissions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

