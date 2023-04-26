Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 4/26/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

INTEGER HOLDINGS CORP (ITGR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 46% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Integer Holdings Corporation is a medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturing company. The Company serves the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, advanced surgical and portable medical markets. It provides medical technologies worldwide. In addition, the Company develops batteries for applications in energy, military and environmental markets. Its brands include Greatbatch Medical, Lake Region Medical and Electrochem. The Company has two segments: Medical and Non-Medical. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular; cardiac rhythm management, and neuromodulation and advanced surgical; orthopedics and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises the Electrochem product line. Electrochem provides customized battery power and power management systems. Electrochem designs and manufactures customized primary (non-rechargeable) battery solutions, which are used in the energy, military and environmental markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

AXONICS INC (AXNX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 38% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Axonics, Inc. is a medical technology company, which develops and commercializes products to treat bladder and bowel dysfunction. It has designed and developed both rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems, which deliver mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve in order to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of overactive bladder (OAB), urinary retention (UR) and fecal incontinence (FI). The recharge-free implantable neurostimulator (INS) is approximately 10 cubic centimeters (cc) in volume, utilizes constant current stimulation, a recharge-free patient remote control and offers broad magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) access. Its SNM systems include an easy-to-use wireless patient remote control that does not require recharging or replacement batteries. It also offers a clinician programmer that guides the implanting physician through lead placement and stimulation programming.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC (ARCT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 38% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a global late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company. The Company is focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. In addition to its messenger RNA (mRNA) platform, its lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery system, LUNAR, has the potential to enable multiple nucleic acid medicines, and its self-amplifying mRNA technology (Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR), technology) has the potential to provide longer-lasting RNA and sustained protein expression at lower dose level. It is leveraging its LUNAR platform and its nucleic acid technologies to develop and advance a pipeline of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare genetic disorders with significant unmet medical needs. Its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is based on its STARR technology platform is through Phase II clinical trials.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC

PROGYNY INC (PGNY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 38% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Progyny, Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. The Company specializes in fertility and family-building benefits solutions in the United States. The Company provides its benefit through its Smart Cycle approach. The Smart Cycles include medical services required for a member's full course of treatment, including all necessary diagnostic testing and access to the technology. In addition, to its fertility benefits solution, it offers an integrated pharmacy benefits solution, Progyny Rx, which is added by its clients. Progyny Rx provides its members with access to the medications needed during their fertility treatment. As part of this solution, the Company provides care management services, which include its formulary plan design, simplified authorization, assistance with prescription fulfillment and timely delivery of the medications by its network of specialty pharmacies, as well as medication administration training, pharmacy support services and patient care advocates.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC (PRTA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 38% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a late-stage clinical company engaged in the protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapies for rare peripheral amyloid and neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a range of indications and targets to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins. The Company is also advancing several discovery and preclinical-stage programs for neurological diseases with unmet medical needs such as AD and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Company's clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Birtamimab for the treatment of amyloid light-chain (AL) amyloidosis. The Company's pipeline includes AL Amyloidosis & Birtamimab, Parkinson's Disease & Prasinezumab, Transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) & PRX004, Alzheimer's Disease and Pioneering Neuroscience.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

