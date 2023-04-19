Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 4/19/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AMPH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, as well as insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) products. It operates through two segments: finished pharmaceutical products and API products. The finished pharmaceutical products segment manufactures, markets and distributes Primatene MIST, epinephrine, glucagon, phytonadione, lidocaine, enoxaparin, naloxone, as well as various other critical and non-critical care drugs. The API segment manufactures and distributes RHI API and porcine insulin API for external customers and internal product development. The Company's Primatene Mist is an epinephrine inhalation product, which is indicated for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma. The Company sells two versions of naloxone injections indicated for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC

AMPH Guru Analysis

AMPH Fundamental Analysis

ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP (EHC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Encompass Health Corporation is a provider of post-acute healthcare service. The Company manages its operations through its inpatient rehabilitation segment. The Company is the owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals. It operates hospitals in approximately 37 states and Puerto Rico, with concentrations in the eastern half of the United States and Texas. The Company operates approximately 156 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis. The Company's inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer specialized rehabilitative care across an array of diagnoses and deliver comprehensive patient care services. It also provides rehabilitative care for patients recovering from injury or illness, using advanced technology and treatments to maximize recovery. Its hospitals provide a comprehensive interdisciplinary clinical approach to treatment that leverages technologies and advanced therapies and leads to superior outcomes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP

EHC Guru Analysis

EHC Fundamental Analysis

STEVANATO GROUP SPA (STVN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stevanato Group SpA is an Italy-based manufacturer and distributor engaged in two segments: Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions and Engineering, including the production and distribution of drug containment solutions, drug delivery systems, and diagnostic solutions in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company delivers products, processes, and services across all stages of drug developments, including pre-clinical, clinical, and commercialization. Its Engineering segment includes the equipment and technologies developed and provided to support the end-to-end pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic manufacturing processes. The Company operates locally, in Europe, and globally, including Brazil, China, Mexico, and the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STEVANATO GROUP SPA

STVN Guru Analysis

STVN Fundamental Analysis

HAEMONETICS CORPORATION (HAE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Haemonetics Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a suite of medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Its technology addresses medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. Its segments include Plasma, Blood Center and Hospital. Its Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems that improve the donor experience at plasma collection centers. Its Blood Center segment offers a range of solutions that improve donor collection centers' ability to acquire blood, filter blood and separate blood components. Its Hospital segment provides the patient care. It markets and sells its products to biopharmaceutical companies, blood collection groups and independent blood centers, hospitals and hospital service providers, group purchasing organizations and national health organizations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HAEMONETICS CORPORATION

HAE Guru Analysis

HAE Fundamental Analysis

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD (ADR) (TAK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the pharmaceutical business. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products, General medical products, quasi drugs and healthcare products in Japan and overseas. The Company's research and development functions are concentrated in four areas of oncology (cancer), digestive system diseases, rare diseases and neurology (neuropsychiatric diseases), as well as two business units of plasma fractionation products and vaccines. The Company is engaged in the improvement of pipelines at research and development centers located mainly in Japan and the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD (ADR)

TAK Guru Analysis

TAK Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.