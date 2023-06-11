Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 6/11/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC (OFIX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus. The Company operates through two segments: Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment consists of three product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Global Orthopedics segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to treat a variety of orthopedic conditions specifically related to limb reconstruction and deformity correction unrelated to the spine. Global Orthopedics distributes its products globally through a network of distributors and sales representatives to sell orthopedic products to hospitals and healthcare providers. It has a portfolio of biologics, spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions, and surgical navigation system. Its products are distributed in 68 countries globally via the Company's sales representatives and distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

INCYTE CORPORATION (INCY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics. The Company also conducts commercial and clinical development operations from its European headquarters in Morges, Switzerland, and Japanese office in Tokyo and Canadian headquarters in Montreal. It operates in two therapeutic areas, One therapeutic area is Hematology/Oncology, which is comprised of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms and Graft-Versus-Host Disease, as well as solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The other therapeutic area is Inflammation and Autoimmunity, which includes its Dermatology commercial franchise. Its hematology and oncology franchise are comprised of four products, which are JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib), as well as other clinical development programs. Its Dermatology commercial franchise is comprised of OPZELURA (ruxolitinib) cream.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

SANOFI SA (ADR) (SNY) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 48% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sanofi SA is a healthcare company based in France. The Company focuses on patient needs and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions. Its three operating segments are: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare (CHC), and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals includes: Immunology, Multiple Sclerosis / Neurology, Oncology, Rare Diseases, Rare Blood Disorders, Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Established Prescription Products. The Vaccines segment comprises, for all geographical territories, the commercial operations of Sanofi Pasteur, together with research, development, and production activities dedicated to vaccines. The CHC segment comprises the commercial operations for Sanofi's Consumer Healthcare products, together with research, development and production activities dedicated to those products. The Company's products developed in collaboration or franchise include Dupixent, Aubagio, Lemtrada, Cerezyme, Lumizyme, Jevtana, Fabrazyme, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: FAIL PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

CABALETTA BIO INC (CABA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cabaletta Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell for the treatment of patients with autoimmune diseases. Its CABA platform encompasses two approaches: chimeric antigen receptor T cells for autoimmunity (CARTA) and chimeric autoantibody receptor T cells (CAART). Its product candidates include CABA-201, DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and PLA2R-CAART. Its lead product candidate, CABA-201, is designed to achieve transient depletion of all CD19-positive B cells following a single infusion, allowing for the elimination disease-causing B cells with subsequent repopulation by naive healthy B cells. Its lead product candidate for the CAART strategy, DSG3-CAART, is designed to enable specific cytotoxicity toward B cells autoreactive to DSG3. Its next PV product candidate, DSG3/1-CAART, is being designed to target DSG3 and/or DSG1 autoreactive B cell receptors on pathogenic B cells that cause mcPV.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

RAPT THERAPEUTICS INC (RAPT) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology. Utilizing its drug discovery and development engine, the Company develops selective small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases. Its two lead drug candidates each target C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4). Its inflammation drug candidate, RPT193, is designed to selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells (Th2 cells) into inflamed tissues. Its lead oncology drug candidate, FLX475, is designed to selectively inhibit the migration of immunosuppressive regulatory T cells (Treg) into tumors. In addition, RPT193 has clinical translatability in a variety of inflammatory diseases beyond atopic dermatitis (AD), including allergic asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

