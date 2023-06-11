Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 6/11/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC (ARQT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a medical dermatology company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its portfolio is comprised of topical and systemic treatments with potential to treat immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. Its lead product, ZORYVE, is for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, including psoriasis in the intertriginous areas, in individuals 12 years of age or older. ZORYVE is a once-daily topical formulation of roflumilast, a highly potent and selective phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) inhibitor. PDE4 is an established biological target in dermatology. It is also developing roflumilast cream for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. ZORYVE is designed for simple once-a-day application for chronic use, does not burn or sting on application, and can be used on any part of the body, including sensitive or difficult-to-treat areas, such as the face and intertriginous regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC

ARQT Guru Analysis

ARQT Fundamental Analysis

INHIBRX INC (INBX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Inhibrx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing a pipeline of biologic therapeutic candidates in oncology and orphan diseases. Its clinical pipeline includes therapeutic candidates, such as INBRX-101, INBRX-109, INBRX-105 and INBRX-106. INBRX-101 is an engineered recombinant human alpha-1 antitrypsin fragment crystallizable (AAT-Fc) fusion protein therapeutic candidate that the Company is developing for the treatment of patients with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) and acute Graft-versus -host-disease (aGvHD). INBRX-109 is an engineered tetravalent therapeutic candidate targeting death-receptor 5 (DR5), a TNFRSF member, also known as tumor necrosis factor-related apoptosis-inducing ligand or TRAIL receptor 2. INBRX-105 is a conditional tetravelent PD-L1 targeted 4-1BB agonist that is being investigated as a single agent and in combination with Keytruda in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INHIBRX INC

INBX Guru Analysis

INBX Fundamental Analysis

OUTSET MEDICAL INC (OM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Outset Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System (Tablo), which is a single enterprise solution for hemodialysis, comprised of a compact console with integrated water purification, on demand dialysate production and advanced software and connectivity capabilities. The Company designed Tablo from the ground up to be a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere, and by virtually anyone. The Tablo system is comprised of components, which include Tablo Console, Tablo Cartridge and Tablo Data Ecosystem. Tablo Console is a compact, mobile and versatile machine consisting of an integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production system and touchscreen interface with 3D animations. It also offers various key platforms, such as TabloHub, a customer-facing portal; MyTablo, a patient-facing portal, and TabloDash, an internal data analytics platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OUTSET MEDICAL INC

OM Guru Analysis

OM Fundamental Analysis

MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (MRNS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutics for seizure disorders. The Company's commercial product, ZTALMY (ganaxolone) oral suspension CV, has been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 (CDKL5) deficiency disorder in patients two years of age and older. The potential of ganaxolone is also being studied in other rare seizure disorders, including in Phase III trials in tuberous sclerosis complex and refractory status epilepticus. The Company's ganaxolone is a neuroactive steroid gamma-aminobutyric acid type A (GABAA) receptor modulator that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure effects. Its ganaxolone is also being developed in IV and oral formulations to maximize therapeutic reach for adult and pediatric patients in acute and chronic care settings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC

MRNS Guru Analysis

MRNS Fundamental Analysis

COGENT BIOSCIENCES INC (COGT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cogent Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company that is focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The Company's advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib (CGT9486), is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17 found within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. In addition to bezuclastinib, the Company is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases. The Company has initiated APEX, a Phase II clinical study of bezuclastinib in patients with AdvSM. APEX is an open-label, global, multicenter study evaluating the safety, efficacy, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic profiles of bezuclastinib.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COGENT BIOSCIENCES INC

COGT Guru Analysis

COGT Fundamental Analysis

Joseph Piotroski Portfolio

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.