Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On John Neff - 6/11/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

STRYKER CORP (SYK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stryker Corporation (Stryker) is a medical technology company. The Company offers products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. The Company operates through two segments: MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopedics and Spine. Its products include surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems; endoscopic and communications systems; patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products; clinical communication and workflow solutions; neurosurgical and neurovascular devices; implants used in joint replacement and trauma surgeries; Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted technology; spinal devices; as well as other products used in a variety of medical specialties. Stryker is also engaged in the design and development of neurointerventional devices for the treatment of intracranial aneurysms. Stryker's geographical segments include United States and International.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

ELEVANCE HEALTH INC (ELV) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Accident & Health) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Elevance Health, Inc. is a health company. It operates as a health insurer in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Health Benefit, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. The Health Benefits segment offers a comprehensive suite of health plans and services to individual, employer group risk-based, employer group fee-based, BlueCard, Medicare, Medicaid and federal employees health benefits (FEHB) program members. The CarelonRx segment includes its pharmacy business. CarelonRx markets and offers pharmacy services to affiliated health plan customers, as well as to external customers outside of the health plans. Carelon Services offers a broad array of healthcare-related services and capabilities to internal and external customers including integrated care delivery, behavioral health, palliative care, utilization management, payment integrity services and subrogation services, as well as health and wellness programs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP. (ABC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a global pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to a wide variety of healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. The International Healthcare Solutions segment consists of businesses that focus on international pharmaceutical wholesale and related service operations and global commercialization services. This segment consists of Alliance Healthcare, World Courier, Innomar, Profarma, and Profarma Specialty. The Company also focuses on specialty services and a global platform of pharma manufacturer services capabilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

ICON PLC (ICLR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 42% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ICON Public Limited Company is a healthcare intelligence and clinical research organization. The Company is engaged in providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organizations. It offers a range of specialized services to assist pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies to bring new drugs and devices to market faster. The Company's services include clinical research services, commercial positioning, consulting, early phase, strategic solutions, laboratories, language services, medical imaging, real world intelligence, site and patient solutions, COVID-19 clinical operation and decentralized and hybrid clinical solutions. It also provides its full range of clinical, consulting and commercial services across several sectors. Its sectors include Biosimilars, Biotech, Government and public health solutions, medical devices, pharmaceuticals and the IVDR journey.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

ASTRAZENECA PLC (ADR) (AZN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 42% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AstraZeneca PLC is a science-led biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Its pipeline forms a robust portfolio of investigational therapies in various stages of clinical development. Its pipeline includes the Alexion Rare Disease portfolio and comprises approximately 179 projects. Its key marketed oncology products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Zoladex, Faslodex and others. Its rare diseases products include Soliris, Ultomiris, Strensiq and Kanuma. Its BioPharmaceuticals products include Farxiga, Lokelma, Crestor, Breztri and others. Its geographical segments include United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, The Americas and Asia, Africa & Australasia. It is also focused on discovering, developing, and manufacturing of T-cell receptor therapies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

