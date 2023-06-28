Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/28/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

MYRIAD GENETICS, INC. (MYGN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry.

Company Description: Myriad Genetics, Inc. is a genetic testing and precision medicine company. The Company provides testing that helps assess an individual's risk for developing disease or disease progression and guides treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient health care and lower health care costs, and includes corporate services, such as finance, human resources, legal and information technology. It has three key areas where it has specialized products, capabilities, and expertise: Oncology, Women's Health and Mental Health. In oncology, it offers testing for patients who have cancer and companion diagnostic tests that work with corresponding drugs and treatments. It also offers the SneakPeek Early Gender DNA Test which can reveal a baby's gender as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Its products include MyRisk, BRACAnalysis, BRACAnalysis CDx, MyChoice CDx, Prolaris, and EndoPredict, Foresight, Prequel, and SneakPeek and GeneSight.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

ARTIVION INC (AORT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry.

Company Description: Artivion, Inc. is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures for patients with aortic disease, heart valve disease, aortic aneurysms, and dissections. The Company's segments include Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes sales of aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, and On-X. The Preservation Services segment includes services for the preservation of cardiac and vascular implantable human tissues. It has four product families: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves and related surgical products, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Aortic stent grafts include aortic arch stent grafts, abdominal stent grafts, and synthetic vascular grafts. Surgical sealants include BioGlue Surgical Adhesive (BioGlue) products. It also sells or distributes PhotoFix bovine surgical patches.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

ASTRAZENECA PLC (ADR) (AZN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry.

Company Description: AstraZeneca PLC is a science-led biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Its pipeline forms a robust portfolio of investigational therapies in various stages of clinical development. Its pipeline includes the Alexion Rare Disease portfolio and comprises approximately 179 projects. Its key marketed oncology products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Zoladex, Faslodex and others. Its rare diseases products include Soliris, Ultomiris, Strensiq and Kanuma. Its BioPharmaceuticals products include Farxiga, Lokelma, Crestor, Breztri and others. Its geographical segments include United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, The Americas and Asia, Africa & Australasia. It is also focused on discovering, developing, and manufacturing of T-cell receptor therapies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

PACIRA BIOSCIENCES INC (PCRX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry.

Company Description: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. is a holding company for Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The Company is engaged in advancing a pipeline of products across a range of therapeutic areas that include acute postsurgical pain; acute and chronic osteoarthritis (OA), pain, spasticity and stellate ganglion block. The Company is developing interventions to address debilitating conditions involving the sympathetic nervous system. The Company's non-opioid treatments include EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), which is a long-acting, local analgesic for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), which is an extended-release, intra-articular (IA), corticosteroid injection indicated for OA knee pain, and Iovera, which is a novel handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC (ANIP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry.

Company Description: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company that serves patients in need by developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals, including for diseases with unmet medical needs. The Company is focused on developing and manufacturing niche oncology products (anti-cancer). It has a commercial portfolio of over 111 products with a variety of indications and a portfolio of pipeline products. The Company owns the facility, which includes oral solid dose and liquid manufacturing and packaging, warehouse facilities, analytical, stability, and microbiological laboratory space, and employee office and mechanical space. It also owns a manufacturing facility that includes oral solid dose manufacturing and packaging for pharmaceutical products. The Company has four pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, of which two are located in Baudette, Minnesota, one is located in East Windsor, New Jersey and one is located in Oakville, Ontario.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

