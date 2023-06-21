Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/21/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

PFIZER INC. (PFE) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pfizer Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sale and distribution of biopharmaceutical products around the world. The Company operates through two segments: Biopharma and PC1. Biopharma is engaged in the science-based biopharmaceutical business. PC1 is its global contract development and manufacturing organization and supplier of specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company's primary care products include Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura and the Premarin family; the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac and Trumenba; Comirnaty, and Paxlovid. Its specialty care products include Xeljanz, Enbrel (outside the United States and Canada), Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis and Cibinqo; the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX and Genotropin, and Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend and Panzyga. Its oncology products include Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena and Braftovi.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PFIZER INC.

EMBECTA CORP (EMBC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Embecta Corp. is a global medical device company. The Company is focused on providing solutions to people living with diabetes. The Company has a portfolio of products, including a range of pen needles, syringes and safety injection devices, which are complemented by its digital application designed to assist people with managing their diabetes. Its pen needles are sterile, single-use, medical devices, designed to be used in conjunction with pen injectors that inject insulin or other diabetes medications. The Company also sells safety pen needles, which have shields on both ends of the cannula that automatically deploy after the injection to help prevent needlestick exposure and injury during injection and disposal. In addition to pen needles, it sells sterile, single-use insulin syringes, which are used to inject insulin drawn from insulin vials. It distributes its products through a variety of channels, including retail, hospitals, pharmacies and other institutional channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EMBECTA CORP

CVS HEALTH CORP (CVS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Drugs) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is a diversified health solutions company. The Company's segments include Health Care Benefits, Health Services, Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness and Corporate/Other. Its Health Care Benefits offer a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, medical management capabilities, Medicare Advantage and Medicare supplement plans, and Medicaid health care management services. Its Health Services provides a full range of pharmacy benefit management solutions, delivers health care services in its medical clinics, virtually, and in the home, and offers provider enablement solutions. The Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment dispenses prescriptions in its retail pharmacies and through its infusion operations, provides ancillary pharmacy services including pharmacy patient care programs, and diagnostic testing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CVS HEALTH CORP

ENLIVEN THERAPEUTICS INC (ELVN) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The Company focuses on addressing existing and emerging unmet needs with a precision oncology approach. The Company is advancing two parallel lead product candidates, ELVN-001 and ELVN-002, as well as pursuing several additional research stage opportunities. Its first product candidate, ELVN-001, is a potent, highly selective, small molecule kinase inhibitor designed to specifically target the breakpoint cluster region-Abelson (BCR-ABL) gene fusion, the oncogenic driver for patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its second product candidate, ELVN-002, is a potent, selective, and irreversible human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) inhibitor with activity against various HER2 mutations, including Exon 20 insertion mutations (E20IMs) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ENLIVEN THERAPEUTICS INC

SCILEX HOLDING CO (SCLX) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Scilex Holding Company is focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. The Company's commercial product, ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8%, is a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain. It also focused on commercializing Gloperba (colchicine USP) an oral solution, a prophylactic treatment for painful gout flares in adults. The Company's three product candidates are SP-102 or SEMDEXA, a Phase 3, viscous gel formulation of a used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica; SP-103 5.4%, a Phase 2, triple-strength formulation of ZTlido, for the treatment of low back pain; and SP-104, 4.5 mg Delayed Burst Release Low Dose Naltrexone Hydrochloride (DBR-LDN) Capsule, for the treatment of chronic pain, fibromyalgia in multiple Phase 1 program.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of SCILEX HOLDING CO

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

