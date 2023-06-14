Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/14/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CVS HEALTH CORP (CVS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Drugs) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is a diversified health solutions company. The Company's segments include Health Care Benefits, Health Services, Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness and Corporate/Other. Its Health Care Benefits offer a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, medical management capabilities, Medicare Advantage and Medicare supplement plans, and Medicaid health care management services. Its Health Services provides a full range of pharmacy benefit management solutions, delivers health care services in its medical clinics, virtually, and in the home, and offers provider enablement solutions. The Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment dispenses prescriptions in its retail pharmacies and through its infusion operations, provides ancillary pharmacy services including pharmacy patient care programs, and diagnostic testing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CVS HEALTH CORP

CVS Guru Analysis

CVS Fundamental Analysis

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC (BCRX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BioCryst) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers small-molecule medicines. The Company focus on oral treatments for rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease. ORLADEYO (berotralstat) is an oral, once-daily therapy that is approved in the United States, the European Union, Japan, and the United Kingdom for the prevention of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs, including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; BCX9250, an activin receptor-like kinase-2 (ALK-2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and Galidesivir, an antiviral drug for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB (peramivir injection) is a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC

BCRX Guru Analysis

BCRX Fundamental Analysis

MESA LABORATORIES INC (MLAB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. is a multinational manufacturer, developer, and seller of life sciences tools and critical quality control solutions. Its segments include Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions. Its Clinical Genomics segment develops, manufactures, and sells throughput genetic analysis tools used by labs to perform clinical genomic testing in several therapeutic areas. Its Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes. Biopharmaceutical Development segment develops, manufactures, and sells automated systems for protein analysis (immunoassays) and peptide synthesis solutions. Its Calibration Solutions segment develops, manufactures, and sells quality control products used to measure or calibrate temperature, pressure, pH, humidity, and other such parameters.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MESA LABORATORIES INC

MLAB Guru Analysis

MLAB Fundamental Analysis

US PHYSICAL THERAPY INC (USPH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurological-related injuries, and rehabilitation of injured workers. The Company's segments include physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services. Physical therapy operations segment primarily operates through subsidiary clinic partnerships, in which the Company generally owns a general partnership interest and a limited partnership interest, and the managing therapists of the clinics owns the remaining limited partnership interest in the clinics. Industrial injury prevention services segment offers onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments. It operates over 644 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 40 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of US PHYSICAL THERAPY INC

USPH Guru Analysis

USPH Fundamental Analysis

HEALTHSTREAM, INC. (HSTM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HealthStream, Inc. provides platform-delivered workforce solutions for healthcare organizations and healthcare professionals. The Company has two segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. Workforce solutions segment provides subscription-based products, which are used by healthcare organizations to meet a range of their clinical development, talent management, training, certification, engagement, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and additional needs. It offers various courseware, which includes content from healthcare and nursing associations, and other. Provider solutions segment is branded in the marketplace as VerityStream. VerityStream delivers enterprise-class solutions to transform the healthcare provider experience for healthcare organizations and providers. The segment serves hospitals and outpatient facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care facilities, clinics, medical groups and other healthcare organizations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HEALTHSTREAM, INC.

HSTM Guru Analysis

HSTM Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.