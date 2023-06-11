Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/11/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

MCKESSON CORP (MCK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: McKesson Corporation is a provider of diversified healthcare services. The Company is engaged in advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Its U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over the counter (OTC) pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products in the United States. Its Prescription Technology Solutions segment helps solve medication access, affordability, and adherence challenges for patients by working across healthcare to connect patients, pharmacies, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, and biopharma companies. Its Medical-Surgical Solutions segment provides medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers, including physician offices, surgery centers, nursing homes, hospital reference labs, and home healthcare agencies. Its International segment provides distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in Europe and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MCKESSON CORP

MCK Guru Analysis

MCK Fundamental Analysis

CARDINAL HEALTH INC (CAH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 10% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cardinal Health, Inc. is a globally integrated healthcare services and products company. The Company is focused on providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices and patients in the home. The Company also provides pharmaceuticals and medical products and solutions. The Company's segments include Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products in the United States. The Medical segment manufactures, sources and distributes Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical and laboratory products, which are sold in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia and other markets. The Company connects patients, providers, payers, pharmacists and manufacturers for integrated care coordination and patient management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CARDINAL HEALTH INC

CAH Guru Analysis

CAH Fundamental Analysis

HENRY SCHEIN, INC. (HSIC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Henry Schein, Inc. is a solutions company for health care professionals. The Company's business, clinical, technology, and supply chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work efficiently so they can provide quality care. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites. The Company's Health Care distribution segment distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, dental specialty products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, personal protective equipment products (PPE) and vitamins. Its Technology and Value-added services segment provide software, technology and other value-added services to healthcare practitioners. The Company is also engaged in serving public- and private-sector customers in Australia and New Zealand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HENRY SCHEIN, INC.

HSIC Guru Analysis

HSIC Fundamental Analysis

ABBOTT LABORATORIES (ABT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a diversified line of health care products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes gastroenterology products, women's health products, cardiovascular and metabolic products, pain and central nervous system products and respiratory drugs and vaccines. Its Diagnostic Products segment includes core laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion medicine; molecular diagnostics polymerase chain reaction (PCR) instrument systems; point of care systems; rapid diagnostics lateral flow testing products, and informatics and automation solutions. Its Nutritional Products segment includes various forms of infant formula and follow-on formula, adult and other pediatric nutritional products and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ABBOTT LABORATORIES

ABT Guru Analysis

ABT Fundamental Analysis

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC (A) is a large-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Agilent Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing application-focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. It operates in the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. Its life sciences and applied markets business offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable customers to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products. Its diagnostics and genomics businesses are comprised of six areas of activity, providing active pharmaceutical ingredients for oligo-based therapeutics as well as solutions that include reagents, instruments, software, and consumables which enable customers in the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the cellular and molecular level. Its product categories include liquid chromatography systems and components and liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC

A Guru Analysis

A Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.