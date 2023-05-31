Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/31/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

MYRIAD GENETICS, INC. (MYGN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Myriad Genetics, Inc. is a genetic testing and precision medicine company. The Company provides testing that helps assess an individual's risk for developing disease or disease progression and guides treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient health care and lower health care costs, and includes corporate services, such as finance, human resources, legal and information technology. It has three key areas where it has specialized products, capabilities, and expertise: Oncology, Women's Health and Mental Health. In oncology, it offers testing for patients who have cancer and companion diagnostic tests that work with corresponding drugs and treatments. It also offers the SneakPeek Early Gender DNA Test which can reveal a baby's gender as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Its products include MyRisk, BRACAnalysis, BRACAnalysis CDx, MyChoice CDx, Prolaris, and EndoPredict, Foresight, Prequel, and SneakPeek and GeneSight.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

MYGN Guru Analysis

MYGN Fundamental Analysis

CORVEL CORPORATION (CRVL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CorVel Corporation is engaged in applying technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing designed to address the management of episodes of care and the related health-care costs. The Company's services include claims management, bill review, preferred provider networks, utilization management, case management, pharmacy services, directed care, and Medicare services. It partners with employers, third party administrators (TPAs), insurance companies, and government agencies to assist its customers in managing the medical costs of workers compensation, group health, and auto insurance and in monitoring the quality of care provided to claimants. Its network solutions services include professional nurse review, expert fee negotiations, specialty networks, preferred provider organization management, medical bill repricing, automated adjudication, and electronic reimbursement. Its bill review services include coding review and re-bundling.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CORVEL CORPORATION

CRVL Guru Analysis

CRVL Fundamental Analysis

ARTIVION INC (AORT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Artivion, Inc. is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures for patients with aortic disease, heart valve disease, aortic aneurysms, and dissections. The Company's segments include Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes sales of aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, and On-X. The Preservation Services segment includes services for the preservation of cardiac and vascular implantable human tissues. It has four product families: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves and related surgical products, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Aortic stent grafts include aortic arch stent grafts, abdominal stent grafts, and synthetic vascular grafts. Surgical sealants include BioGlue Surgical Adhesive (BioGlue) products. It also sells or distributes PhotoFix bovine surgical patches.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of ARTIVION INC

AORT Guru Analysis

AORT Fundamental Analysis

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC (ADR) (SNN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Smith & Nephew plc is a portfolio medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. It is focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management. Its Orthopaedics segment includes a range of hip and knee Implants used to replace diseased, damaged or worn joints, robotics-assisted and digital enabling technologies and services that helps surgeons, and trauma products used to stabilize severe fractures and correct hard tissue deformities. Its Sports Medicine & Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) businesses offer advanced products and instruments used to repair or remove soft tissue. Its Advanced Wound Management portfolio provides a comprehensive set of products to meet broad and complex clinical needs, and to help healthcare professionals reduce the human and economic consequences of wounds.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of SMITH & NEPHEW PLC (ADR)

SNN Guru Analysis

SNN Fundamental Analysis

ILLUMINA, INC. (ILMN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Illumina, Inc. is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and GRAIL. Its Core Illumina segment offers products and services that serve customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. Its GRAIL segment is a healthcare company focused on early detection of multiple cancers. Its portfolio of integrated sequencing and microarray systems, consumables, and analysis tools is designed to accelerate and simplify genetic analysis. Its BaseSpace Informatics Suite integrates directly with its sequencing instruments, allowing customers to manage their biological sample and sequencing runs, process and analyze the raw genomic data, and derive results. Its BeadArray technology combines microscopic beads and a substrate in a proprietary manufacturing process to produce arrays that can perform various assays simultaneously.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of ILLUMINA, INC.

ILMN Guru Analysis

ILMN Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.