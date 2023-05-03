Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/3/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC (ENTA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs, with an emphasis on treatments for viral infections. Its primary wholly owned research and development programs are in virology, namely respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), SARS-CoV-2, Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and Human metapneumovirus (hMPV). The Company has discovered glecaprevir, the second of two protease inhibitors discovered and developed for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus (HCV). Glecaprevir is a co-formulated direct-acting antiviral (DAA), combination treatment for HCV, which is marketed under the tradenames MAVYRET and MAVIRET. Its lead clinical candidate for the treatment of chronic infection with HBV, is EDP-514. Its lead clinical candidate for COVID-19 is EDP-235. The Company's clinical stage program for RSV, with two compounds in clinical trials includes EDP-938 and EDP-323.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PACIRA BIOSCIENCES INC (PCRX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. is a holding company for Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The Company is engaged in advancing a pipeline of products across a range of therapeutic areas that include acute postsurgical pain; acute and chronic osteoarthritis (OA), pain, spasticity and stellate ganglion block. The Company is developing interventions to address debilitating conditions involving the sympathetic nervous system. The Company's non-opioid treatments include EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), which is a long-acting, local analgesic for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), which is an extended-release, intra-articular (IA), corticosteroid injection indicated for OA knee pain, and Iovera, which is a novel handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve.

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC (ZBH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company. Its segments include Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Company designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic (CMFT) products; surgical products; and a suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence. Its other product category primarily includes its robotic, surgical and bone cement products. Its products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Its knee brands include the Persona Knee, NexGen Knee Implants, Vanguard Knee, and Oxford Partial Knee. Its hip brands include the Taperloc Hip System, Avenir Complete Hip System, Arcos Modular Hip System, and G7 Acetabular System. Its S.E.T. product category includes sports medicine, biologics, foot and others.

ILLUMINA, INC. (ILMN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Illumina, Inc. is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and GRAIL. Its Core Illumina segment offers products and services that serve customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. Its GRAIL segment is a healthcare company focused on early detection of multiple cancers. Its portfolio of integrated sequencing and microarray systems, consumables, and analysis tools is designed to accelerate and simplify genetic analysis. Its BaseSpace Informatics Suite integrates directly with its sequencing instruments, allowing customers to manage their biological sample and sequencing runs, process and analyze the raw genomic data, and derive results. Its BeadArray technology combines microscopic beads and a substrate in a proprietary manufacturing process to produce arrays that can perform various assays simultaneously.

BECTON DICKINSON AND CO (BDX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Becton, Dickinson and Company is a global medical technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, and others. The Company's BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a wide range of settings. The BD Medical segment consists of various business units, including medication delivery solutions, medication management solutions, and pharmaceutical systems. The Company's BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the collection and transport of diagnostics specimens, and instruments and reagent systems to detect a broad range of infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections and cancers. The Company's BD Interventional segment provides vascular, urology, oncology and surgical specialty products.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

