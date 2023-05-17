Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/17/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

AMEDISYS INC (AMED) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 30% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amedisys, Inc. is a healthcare services company that provides care and support in the home. The Company's operations involve serving patients through its four operating divisions: home health, hospice, personal care, and high acuity care. The home health segment provides healthcare to help its patients recover from surgery or illness, live with chronic diseases and prevent avoidable hospital readmissions. The segment provides care teams that consists of skilled nurses, care for wounds, monitor vital signs and provide a range of other nursing services. The Hospice segment provides comfort and support for customers who are dealing with a terminal illness. The Personal Care segment provides patients with assistance with the essential activities of daily living. Its high acuity care segment delivers the essential elements of inpatient hospital and skilled nursing facility (SNF) care to patients in their homes. The Company owns and operates approximately 532 care centers in 37 states.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV (ADR) (PHG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Koninklijke Philips NV is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company's segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease. The Diagnosis & Treatment businesses segment delivers precision medicine and treatment, and therapy. The Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses segment provides consumers, care givers and clinicians with digital solutions that facilitate care by enabling precision medicine and population health management. The HealthTech Other segment comprises such items, as innovation, emerging businesses, royalties, among others. The Legacy Items segment consists mainly of separation costs, legacy legal items, legacy pension costs, among others.

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC (BCRX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BioCryst) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers small-molecule medicines. The Company focus on oral treatments for rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease. ORLADEYO (berotralstat) is an oral, once-daily therapy that is approved in the United States, the European Union, Japan, and the United Kingdom for the prevention of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs, including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; BCX9250, an activin receptor-like kinase-2 (ALK-2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and Galidesivir, an antiviral drug for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB (peramivir injection) is a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza.

BECTON DICKINSON AND CO (BDX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Becton, Dickinson and Company is a global medical technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, and others. The Company's BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a wide range of settings. The BD Medical segment consists of various business units, including medication delivery solutions, medication management solutions, and pharmaceutical systems. The Company's BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the collection and transport of diagnostics specimens, and instruments and reagent systems to detect a broad range of infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections and cancers. The Company's BD Interventional segment provides vascular, urology, oncology and surgical specialty products.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

HAEMONETICS CORPORATION (HAE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Haemonetics Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a suite of medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Its technology addresses medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. Its segments include Plasma, Blood Center and Hospital. Its Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems that improve the donor experience at plasma collection centers. Its Blood Center segment offers a range of solutions that improve donor collection centers' ability to acquire blood, filter blood and separate blood components. Its Hospital segment provides the patient care. It markets and sells its products to biopharmaceutical companies, blood collection groups and independent blood centers, hospitals and hospital service providers, group purchasing organizations and national health organizations.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

