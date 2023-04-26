Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/26/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

STRYKER CORP (SYK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stryker Corporation (Stryker) is a medical technology company. The Company offers products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. The Company operates through two segments: MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. Its products are sold in over 75 countries through Company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as through third-party dealers and distributors. Its products include surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems; endoscopic and communications systems; patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products; clinical communication and workflow solutions; neurosurgical and neurovascular devices; implants used in joint replacement and trauma surgeries; Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted technology; spinal devices; as well as other products used in a variety of medical specialties. Its geographical segments include United States and International.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of STRYKER CORP

SYK Guru Analysis

SYK Fundamental Analysis

AMARIN CORPORATION PLC (ADR) (AMRN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amarin Corporation PLC is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular (CV), health and reduce CV risk. The Company operates through the development and commercialization of VASCEPA. Its lead product, Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) capsule is used as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. This indication for Vascepa, known as the MARINE indication, is based primarily on the results from the MARINE study of Vascepa in this approved patient population. The Company sells Vascepa principally to wholesalers, as well as selected regional wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers, or collectively, its distributors, which in turn resell Vascepa to retail pharmacies for resale to patients and healthcare providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of AMARIN CORPORATION PLC (ADR)

AMRN Guru Analysis

AMRN Fundamental Analysis

SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP (SEM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Select Medical Holdings Corporation operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The Company operates through four business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, which consists of hospitals that serves the needs of patients recovering from critical illnesses; Rehabilitation Hospital, which consists of hospitals that serves patients that require intensive physical rehabilitation care; Outpatient Rehabilitation, which consists of clinics that provide physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation services, and Concentra, which consists of occupational health centers that provides workers' compensation injury care, physical therapy, and consumer health services and onsite clinics. It operates approximately 103 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 31 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and over 1,928 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP

SEM Guru Analysis

SEM Fundamental Analysis

CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC (CSII) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in treating patients suffering from peripheral and coronary artery diseases, including those with arterial calcium. The Company has developed orbital atherectomy systems (OAS) for both peripheral and coronary clinical applications. The primary base of its business is catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of vessel sizes and plaque types, including calcified plaque. Its peripheral artery disease (PAD) products are catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries both above and below the knee, including calcified plaque. Its coronary artery disease (CAD) product, the Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS (Coronary OAS), is a catheter-based platform designed to facilitate stent delivery in patients with CAD who are acceptable candidates for percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty or stenting due to de novo, severely calcified coronary artery lesions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC

CSII Guru Analysis

CSII Fundamental Analysis

GALAPAGOS NV - ADR (GLPG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Galapagos NV is a Belgium-based clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule medicines with novel modes of action. Its pipeline comprises Phase 3, 2, 1, pre-clinical studies and discovery small-molecule and antibody programs in cystic fibrosis, inflammation, and other indications. The Company focuses on developing a portfolio of clinical-stage therapies for the enhancement of existing treatment paradigms. It develops transformational medicines in areas of high unmet need by combining internal with external science with the goal to add years of life and improve quality of life of patients across the globe. Galapagos NV also discovers which proteins that are involved in causing diseases such as, rheumatoid, arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and fibrosis. The Company acquired CellPoint and AboundBio in order to develop a cell therapy, which is a potential transformative treatment of different types of cancer.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of GALAPAGOS NV - ADR

GLPG Guru Analysis

GLPG Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.