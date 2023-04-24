Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/24/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

INNOVIVA INC (INVA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Innoviva, Inc. is a holding company. The Company owns a portfolio of royalties and other healthcare assets. Its royalty portfolio contains respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI), ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI) and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI). Under the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement, the Company is entitled to receive royalties from GSK on sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA and royalties from the sales of ANORO ELLIPTA. RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI) and an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), fluticasone furoate (FF). Its TRELEGY ELLIPTA is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and LABA. Its portfolio also includes sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR). It also provides GIAPREZA (angiotensin II) and XERAVA (eravacycline).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

CVS HEALTH CORP (CVS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Drugs) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is a diversified health solutions company. The Company operates through four segments: Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC and Corporate/Other. The Health Care Benefits segment offers a range of traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. The Pharmacy Services segment provides a range of pharmacy benefit management (PBM) solutions, including plan design offerings and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management services and mail order pharmacy. It also provides various administrative, management and reporting services to pharmaceutical manufacturers. The Retail/LTC segment sells prescription drugs and a range of health and wellness products and general merchandise, provides health care services and provides medical diagnostic testing, administers vaccinations for illnesses such as influenza, COVID-19 and shingles.

AMGEN, INC. (AMGN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 10% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amgen Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine). It focuses on human therapeutics for the treatment of serious illness in the areas of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular disease and neuroscience. Its product candidates in Phase III include Erenumab for episodic migraine, Aranesp for myelodysplastic syndromes, BLINCYTO for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and IMLYGIC for metastatic melanoma.

GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC (GEHC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is a global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients. The Company's segments include Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics. The Imaging segment includes scanning devices, clinical applications, service capabilities and digital solutions. The Ultrasound segment includes screening, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of certain diseases. The Patient Care Solutions segment includes medical devices, services, consumable products, services, and digital solutions. The Pharmaceutical Diagnostics segment is a supplier of diagnostic agents to the global radiology and nuclear medicine industry.

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AUPH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases. The Company has developed LUPKYNISTM, for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN) and continues to conduct pre-clinical, clinical, and regulatory advancement to support the voclosporin development program. LUPKYNIS is a calcineurin inhibitor (CNI) immunosuppressant, that improves near and long-term outcomes in LN when used in combination with mycophenolate mofetil and steroids. LUPKYNIS reduces cytokine activation and blocks interleukin IL-2 expression and T-cell mediated immune responses. Voclosporin, the active ingredient in LUPKYNIS, is made by a modification of a single amino acid of the cyclosporine molecule. It also focuses on treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and kidney-related diseases. Its product pipeline includes AUR200, AUR300.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

