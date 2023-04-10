Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/10/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. (AMN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company operates through three segments: nurse and allied solutions, physician and leadership solutions, and technology and workforce solutions. The nurse and allied solutions segment include the Company's travel nurse staffing, including international nurse staffing and rapid response nurse staffing; labor disruption staffing; local staffing; international nurse and allied permanent placement; allied staffing and revenue cycle solutions businesses. The physician and leadership solutions segment includes the Company's locum tenens staffing, healthcare interim leadership staffing, executive search, and physician permanent placement businesses. The technology and workforce solutions segment includes its language services, vendor management systems, workforce optimization, virtual care, credentialing solutions and outsourced solutions businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

PRESTIGE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE INC (PBH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Drugs) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution of over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products to mass merchandisers, drug, food, dollar, convenience, club and e-commerce stores in North America (the United States and Canada) and in Australia and certain other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. Its brands include BC/Goody's, Boudreaux's Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Fleet, Gaviscon, Luden's, Monistat, Nix, TheraTears, Summer's Eve, Fess and Hydralyte. Its subsidiaries include Blacksmith Brands, Inc., C.B. Fleet Company, Incorporated, Care Pharmaceuticals Pty Limited, DenTek Holdings, Inc., Medtech Holdings, Inc., Peaks HBC Company, Inc. and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC (DGX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through the DIS segment, which provides diagnostic information services to a range of customers, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, independent delivery networks (IDNs), health plans, employers, consumers, and accountable care organizations (ACOs). It is also engaged in two business operations, Diagnostic Information Services, which develops and delivers diagnostic information services that provide insights to a range of customers, and the Diagnostic Solutions group includes its risk assessment services business, which offers solutions for insurers, and its healthcare information technology business, which offers solutions for healthcare providers. The Company's services are primarily provided under the Quest Diagnostics brand and also provide services under other brands, including AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

CVS HEALTH CORP (CVS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Drugs) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 30% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is a health solutions company. The Company's segments include Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC, Health Care Benefits and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment provides a range of pharmacy benefit management (PBM) solutions, including plan design offerings and administration, retail pharmacy network management services, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, clinical services, disease management services and medical spend management. Retail/LTC segment sells prescription drugs and a range of health and wellness products and general merchandise. The Health Care Benefits segment offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. The Company's services include health & wellness services, health plans, pharmacy services and prescription drug coverage. The Company has approximately 9,000 retail locations, over 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a pharmacy benefits manager.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. (TMO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is engaged in serving science. The Company operates through four segments. Life Sciences Solutions segment provides a portfolio of reagents, instruments and consumables used in biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infection and disease. Analytical Instruments segment provides an offering of instruments and the supporting consumables, software and services that are used for a range of applications. Specialty Diagnostics segment offers a range of diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments and associated products to serve customers in healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial and food safety laboratories. Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment offers virtually everything needed for the laboratory. Its brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

