Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On David Dreman - 6/11/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

GSK PLC (ADR) (GSK) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GSK plc is a global biopharma company. The Company's segments include Commercial Operations and Research and Development. It develops cancer medicines for patients, including ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, and multiple myeloma. It has developed monoclonal antibodies to help treat different diseases. Its product areas include vaccines, specialty medicines, and general medicines. Its vaccine portfolio includes more than 20 vaccines that help protect people from a range of diseases and infections throughout their lives. Its specialty medicines include medicines for immune-mediated conditions. Its specialty medicines are also engaged in developing medicines for respiratory disease and HIV. Its general medicines include inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), antibiotics, and medicines for skin diseases. It has a global network of about 12 vaccine manufacturing sites.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

MEDPACE HOLDINGS INC (MEDP) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a global provider of clinical research-based drug and medical device development services. The Company is focused on providing scientifically driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the development and execution of clinical trials. The Company's drug development services focuses on full-service Phase I-IV clinical development services and include development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support. It also provides bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. Its operations are based in North America, Europe, and Asia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC (ELAN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is an animal health company. The Company is focused in delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets. Its portfolio serves animals across its core species consisting of dogs, cats and cattle, poultry, swine, sheep and aqua. It offers products in two primary categories: Pet Health and Farm Animal. Its Pet Health portfolio is focused on parasiticides, vaccines and therapeutics. Its parasiticide portfolios in the pet health sector include species and formulations, with products that protect pets from worms, fleas and ticks. Its over-the-counter treatments include Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, Advocate, Credelio, Interceptor Plus and Trifexis. Its Farm Animal portfolio consists of products designed to prevent, control and treat health challenges primarily focused on cattle. Its products include medicated feed additives, antibiotics, vaccines, such as Rumensin and Baytril. Its poultry products are Maxiban and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

LABORATORY CORP. OF AMERICA HOLDINGS (LH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a global life sciences company. The Company provides information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make decisions. The Company's segments include Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). The Dx segment is an independent clinical laboratory business. It offers a menu of frequently requested and specialty diagnostic tests through an integrated network of primary and specialty laboratories across the United States. In addition to diagnostic testing along with occupational and wellness testing for employers and forensic DNA analysis, Dx segment also offers a range of other testing services. The DD segment is a contract research organizations business that provides end-to-end drug development services. The DD segment provides these services predominantly to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies across the world. It serves clients in more than 100 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

HOLOGIC, INC. (HOLX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hologic, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products focused on women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. Its Diagnostics segment offers a range of diagnostics products, such as ThinPrep cytology system, and the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test. Its Breast Health segment offers a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care, primarily in the areas of radiology, breast surgery, pathology and treatment. The GYN Surgical segment offers a range of products, such as NovaSure Endometrial Ablation System, MyoSure Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System and Fluent Fluid Management system as well as its Acessa ProVu laparoscopic radiofrequency ablation system. The Skeletal Health segment offers products such as the Horizon DXA, a dual energy x-ray system, and the Fluoroscan Insight FD mini C-arm.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

