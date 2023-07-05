Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 7/5/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. (ISRG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion endoluminal system. The Company's products and related services enable physicians and healthcare providers to access minimally invasive care. The systems consist of a surgeon console or consoles, a patient-side cart, a vision system, and instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci products consist of five categories, such as da Vinci surgical systems, da Vinci instruments and accessories, da Vinci Stapling, da Vinci Energy, and da Vinci Vision, including Firefly Fluorescence imaging systems and da Vinci Endoscopes. It also provides a suite of systems, learning, and services offerings. Its Ion endoluminal system extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures, enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. Its services include readiness support, maintenance support, perioperative consulting, customer hospital analytics, and market consulting optimization.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.

ISRG Guru Analysis

ISRG Fundamental Analysis

CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC. (CCRN) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a technology-enabled workforce solution and advisory company. The Company operates through two segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and allied professionals, temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, human resources, and managed services programs (MSP) services, in-home care services, and outsourcing services. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in many specialties, as well as certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants as independent contractors on temporary assignments throughout the United States at various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, and government facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.

CCRN Guru Analysis

CCRN Fundamental Analysis

MODERNA INC (MRNA) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Moderna, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. It is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases, independently and with its strategic collaborators. mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body's cells to produce intracellular, membrane, or secreted proteins that have a therapeutic or preventive benefit with the potential to address a range spectrum of diseases. The Company's products include Spikevax, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273), a bivalent vaccine targeting the BA.1 Omicron variant, combined with Spikevax (mRNA-1273.214), and bivalent vaccine targeting the BA.4/BA.5 Omicron variants combined with Spikevax (mRNA-1273.222). It has a development pipeline of 45 development candidates across its 48 development programs, of which 38 are in clinical studies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MODERNA INC

MRNA Guru Analysis

MRNA Fundamental Analysis

CIGNA GROUP (CI) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Cigna Group is a global health services company. The Company's portfolio of offerings solves diverse challenges across the healthcare system. The Company offers a differentiated set of pharmacy, medical, behavioral, dental and supplemental products, and services, primarily through two platforms: Evernorth Health Services and Cigna Healthcare. Evernorth Health Services includes a range of coordinated and point solution health services and capabilities, as well as those from partners across the health care system, in pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions, which are provided to health plans, employers, government organizations and health care providers. Cigna Healthcare includes the United States Commercial, United States Government, and International Health operating segments, which provide medical and coordinated solutions to clients and customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CIGNA GROUP

CI Guru Analysis

CI Fundamental Analysis

AMGEN, INC. (AMGN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amgen Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. The Company's marketed products portfolio includes Aranesp, ENBREL, Prolia (denosumab), Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), Otezla, XGEVA, Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa), KYPROLIS, Repatha (evolocumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Vectibix (panitumumab), MVASI (bevacizumab-awwb), Parsabiv (etelcalcetide), EPOGEN (epoetin alfa), KANJINTI (trastuzumab-anns), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), Aimovig (erenumab-aooe), EVENITY (romosozumab-aqqg), AMGEVITATM (adalimumab), Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet), NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec), Corlanor (ivabradine) and AVSOLA (infliximab-axxq), Evenity, LumaKras, Nplate, XGeva, and others. The Company focuses on human therapeutics for the treatment of serious illness in the areas of inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AMGEN, INC.

AMGN Guru Analysis

AMGN Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.