Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 6/26/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

MODERNA INC (MRNA) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Moderna, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. It is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases, independently and with its strategic collaborators. mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body's cells to produce intracellular, membrane, or secreted proteins that have a therapeutic or preventive benefit with the potential to address a range spectrum of diseases. The Company's products include Spikevax, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273), a bivalent vaccine targeting the BA.1 Omicron variant, combined with Spikevax (mRNA-1273.214), and bivalent vaccine targeting the BA.4/BA.5 Omicron variants combined with Spikevax (mRNA-1273.222). It has a development pipeline of 45 development candidates across its 48 development programs, of which 38 are in clinical studies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MODERNA INC

ENHABIT INC (EHAB) is a small-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enhabit, Inc. is a provider of home health and hospice services. Its segments include Home Health and Hospice. The Home Health segment provides a range of Medicare-certified skilled home health services, including skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services. The Home Health segment has a diversity of referral sources, with patients arriving from acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, surgery centers, assisted living facilities, and skilled nursing facilities, as well as community physicians. The Hospice segment provides hospice services to terminally ill patients and their families. Its Medicare-certified hospice operations provide a full range of hospice services, including pain and symptom management, palliative and dietary counseling, social worker visits, spiritual counseling, and family member bereavement counseling. The Company has over 252 home health agencies and 105 hospice agencies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ENHABIT INC

ENOVIS CORP (ENOV) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enovis Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on developing clinically differentiated solutions by manufacturing and distributing medical devices with a range of products used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy. It operates through two segments: Prevention & Recovery and Reconstructive. The Prevention & Recovery segment develops, manufactures, and distributes rigid bracing products, orthopedic soft goods, vascular systems and compression garments, and hot and cold therapy products and offers recovery sciences products in the clinical rehabilitation and sports medicine markets, such as bone growth stimulators and electrical stimulators used for pain management. The Reconstructive segment develops, manufactures, and markets a variety of knee, hip, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger implant products and surgical productivity solutions that serve the orthopedic reconstructive joint implant market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ENOVIS CORP

PFIZER INC. (PFE) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pfizer Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sale and distribution of biopharmaceutical products around the world. The Company operates through two segments: Biopharma and PC1. Biopharma is engaged in the science-based biopharmaceutical business. PC1 is its global contract development and manufacturing organization and supplier of specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company's primary care products include Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura and the Premarin family; the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac and Trumenba; Comirnaty, and Paxlovid. Its specialty care products include Xeljanz, Enbrel (outside the United States and Canada), Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis and Cibinqo; the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX and Genotropin, and Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend and Panzyga. Its oncology products include Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena and Braftovi.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PFIZER INC.

MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS INC (MLYS) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Its product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor (ASI) that the Company is initially developing for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled hypertension (uHTN). Lorundrostat is designed to reduce aldosterone levels by inhibiting CYP11B2, the enzyme responsible for producing the hormone. The Company completed the Target-HTN trial, a Phase II proof-of-concept trial for lorundrostat in the treatment of uHTN. In addition to hypertension, the Company intends to develop lorundrostat for the treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS INC

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

