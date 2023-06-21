Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 6/21/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP (EW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient's diseased or defective heart valve. The Company's products and technologies are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. It also develops hemodynamic and noninvasive brain and tissue oxygenation monitoring systems that are used to measure a patient's cardiovascular function in the hospital setting. The Edwards SAPIEN family of valves, including the Edwards SAPIEN XT, the Edwards SAPIEN 3, and the Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra transcatheter aortic heart valves are used to treat heart valve disease. It conducts operations worldwide and is managed in various geographical regions, including the United States, Europe, Japan, and the Rest of the World. It sells products that are used to treat advanced cardiovascular disease in all regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP

VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS INC (VYGR) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on leveraging its expertise in capsid discovery and neuropharmacology to address the delivery hurdles that have constrained the gene therapy and neurology disciplines. Its gene therapy platforms enable it to engineer, optimize, manufacture and deliver its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies. It is identifying AAV capsids, the outer viral protein shells that enclose genetic material that makes up the vector payload. It has developed an AAV capsid discovery platform called Tropism Redirection of AAV by Cell Type-Specific Expression of RNA (TRACERTM) that employs directed evolution to facilitate the selection of AAV capsids with enhanced tissue delivery characteristics, such as more effective delivery across the blood brain barrier (BBB). Its pipeline programs include superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1), gene therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and an anti-tau antibody for Alzheimer's disease.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS INC

ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC (ARCT) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a global late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company. The Company is focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. In addition to its messenger RNA (mRNA) platform, its lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery system, LUNAR, has the potential to enable multiple nucleic acid medicines, and its self-amplifying mRNA technology (Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR), technology) has the potential to provide longer-lasting RNA and sustained protein expression at lower dose level. It is leveraging its LUNAR platform and its nucleic acid technologies to develop and advance a pipeline of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare genetic disorders with significant unmet medical needs. Its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is based on its STARR technology platform is through Phase II clinical trials.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC

LIVANOVA PLC (LIVN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LivaNova PLC is a global medical device company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and therapies to provide improvements for both the head and heart. Its segments include Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation and Advanced Circulatory Support (ACS). Cardiopulmonary segment is engaged in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines (HLM), oxygenators, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and other related accessories. The Neuromodulation segment is engaged in the design, development, and marketing of devices that deliver neuromodulation therapy for treating drug-resistant epilepsy (DRE) and difficult-to-treat depression (DTD). Its principal Neuromodulation product, the LivaNova Vagus Nerve Stimulation Therapy (VNS Therapy) System, is an implantable device for the treatment of DRE and DTD. The ACS segment is engaged in the development, production, and sale of temporary life support products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LIVANOVA PLC

INNOVIVA INC (INVA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Innoviva, Inc. is a holding company. The Company owns a portfolio of royalties and other healthcare assets. Its royalty portfolio contains respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI), ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI) and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI). Under the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement, the Company is entitled to receive royalties from GSK on sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA and royalties from the sales of ANORO ELLIPTA. RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI) and an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), fluticasone furoate (FF). Its TRELEGY ELLIPTA is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and LABA. Its portfolio also includes sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR). It also provides GIAPREZA (angiotensin II) and XERAVA (eravacycline).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INNOVIVA INC

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

